Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Christmas Night Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they battle the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night at 4:30 p.m. EST

The Lions are 8-7 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home 29-24. Most of the game was close and low scoring, then the Steelers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the Lions almost pulled off a comeback but got a touchdown called back because of offensive pass interference. Detroit lost in total yards, 481-361, but won in passing yards, 346-251. The Lions struggled running the ball and lost in that area 230-15. Detroit went 1-for-4 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops.

The Vikings are 7-8 and fourth in the NFC North Division. They just beat the New York Giants on the road 16-13. It was a game of mostly field goals and Minnesota took the lead with four minutes left in the game. The Vikings third down defense was 8-for-10 on stops and won in total yards 240-141. They also won in passing yards, 126-13, but lost in rushing yards, 128-114. Time of possession was pretty even and the Vikings lost the turnover battle 2-1. Both teams had a lot of penalties and the Minnesota red zone offense was 1-for-3, while the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the way on offense with six catches for 85 yards.

Spread

Lions -7.5 (+100)

Vikings +7.5 (-108)

Money line

Lions -317

Vikings +300

Total

OVER 43.5 (+104)

UNDER 43.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends

Detroit is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Minnesota's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last eight games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 15 games at home.

Lions vs Vikings Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Marcus Davenport, DE - Questionable

Tom Kennedy, WR - Questionable

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Questionable

David Montgomery, RB - Questionable

Trystan Colon, C - Questionable

Amik Robertson, CB - Questionable

Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB - Questionable

Alim McNeill, DT - Questionable

Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable

Christian Mahogany, G - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Brian Branch, S - Injured reserve

Brock Wright, TE - Injured reserve

Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve

Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings

Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable

Javon Hargrave, DT - Questionable

T.J. Hockenson, TE - Questionable

Aaron Jones Sr., RB - Questionable

Jordan Mason, RB - Questionable

Ryan Kelly, C - Out

J.j. McCarthy, QB - Out

Eric Wilson, LB - Questionable

Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out

Christian Darrisaw, OT - Injured reserve

Jonathan Greenard, LB - Injured reserve

Joshua Metellus, S - Injured reserve

Jeff Okudah, CB - Injured reserve

Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve

Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable

Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve

Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve

Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve

Lions vs Vikings Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked third in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 23rd in points against. The Lions have a 0.05% chance of making the playoffs, and they will need to win these last two games and also have the Packers lose their last two games to get in. Detroit has been good at not turning the ball over and ranked eighth in the fewest giveaways. Playmaker Sam LaPorta is hurt and Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery are questionable. Despite all the injuries and losing three of their last four, the Lions will give everything they have left in this must-win game.



Minnesota is ranked 28th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 11th in points allowed. The Vikings are playing a spoiler role and quarterback Max Brosmer will be the starter. Minnesota is the fourth-worst team at turning the ball over, but have an almost top-10 defense going for them. They have won three games in a row and the last two games were one-scoring victories. The Vikings beat the Lions in Week 9, 27-24, and that was because of better execution in the red zone and taking advantage of penalties. The offense just had a slow scoring game against the Giants and Brosmer might not be able to keep up with that offense.

Best Bet: Lions Spread