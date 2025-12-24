Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Christmas Night Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they battle the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas night at 4:30 p.m. EST
The Lions are 8-7 and third in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home 29-24. Most of the game was close and low scoring, then the Steelers built a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the Lions almost pulled off a comeback but got a touchdown called back because of offensive pass interference. Detroit lost in total yards, 481-361, but won in passing yards, 346-251. The Lions struggled running the ball and lost in that area 230-15. Detroit went 1-for-4 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops.
The Vikings are 7-8 and fourth in the NFC North Division. They just beat the New York Giants on the road 16-13. It was a game of mostly field goals and Minnesota took the lead with four minutes left in the game. The Vikings third down defense was 8-for-10 on stops and won in total yards 240-141. They also won in passing yards, 126-13, but lost in rushing yards, 128-114. Time of possession was pretty even and the Vikings lost the turnover battle 2-1. Both teams had a lot of penalties and the Minnesota red zone offense was 1-for-3, while the red zone defense was 3-for-3 on stops. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the way on offense with six catches for 85 yards.
Spread
- Lions -7.5 (+100)
- Vikings +7.5 (-108)
Money line
- Lions -317
- Vikings +300
Total
- OVER 43.5 (+104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends
- Detroit is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games.
- Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Minnesota's last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Minnesota's last eight games against Detroit.
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 15 games at home.
Lions vs Vikings Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Questionable
- Tom Kennedy, WR - Questionable
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR - Questionable
- David Montgomery, RB - Questionable
- Trystan Colon, C - Questionable
- Amik Robertson, CB - Questionable
- Al-Quadin Muhammad, LB - Questionable
- Alim McNeill, DT - Questionable
- Avonte Maddox, CB - Questionable
- Christian Mahogany, G - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Brian Branch, S - Injured reserve
- Brock Wright, TE - Injured reserve
- Terrion Arnold, CB - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Kye Robichaux, RB - Injured reserve
- Dan Jackson, S - Injured reserve
Minnesota Vikings
- Brian O'Neill, OT - Questionable
- Javon Hargrave, DT - Questionable
- T.J. Hockenson, TE - Questionable
- Aaron Jones Sr., RB - Questionable
- Jordan Mason, RB - Questionable
- Ryan Kelly, C - Out
- J.j. McCarthy, QB - Out
- Eric Wilson, LB - Questionable
- Gavin Bartholomew, TE - Out
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - Injured reserve
- Jonathan Greenard, LB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Metellus, S - Injured reserve
- Jeff Okudah, CB - Injured reserve
- Carson Wentz, QB - Injured reserve
- Gabriel Murphy, LB - Questionable
- Zeke Correll, C - Injured reserve
- Rondale Moore, WR - Injured reserve
- Matt Nelson, OT - Injured reserve
Lions vs Vikings Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked third in passing yards, 12th in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 23rd in points against. The Lions have a 0.05% chance of making the playoffs, and they will need to win these last two games and also have the Packers lose their last two games to get in. Detroit has been good at not turning the ball over and ranked eighth in the fewest giveaways. Playmaker Sam LaPorta is hurt and Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery are questionable. Despite all the injuries and losing three of their last four, the Lions will give everything they have left in this must-win game.
Minnesota is ranked 28th in passing yards, 25th in rushing yards, 26th in points scored, and tied for 11th in points allowed. The Vikings are playing a spoiler role and quarterback Max Brosmer will be the starter. Minnesota is the fourth-worst team at turning the ball over, but have an almost top-10 defense going for them. They have won three games in a row and the last two games were one-scoring victories. The Vikings beat the Lions in Week 9, 27-24, and that was because of better execution in the red zone and taking advantage of penalties. The offense just had a slow scoring game against the Giants and Brosmer might not be able to keep up with that offense.
Best Bet: Lions Spread
It's must win time for Detroit. Even though they are a bit banged up, they should still be able to get that offense going. Most of their wins this season were against below .500 teams. The Lions will be playing desperate from the start and try to test that good Vikings defense.