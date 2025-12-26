Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will continue their road trip out West with a contest against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday. Detroit has rattled off two straight road wins against overmatched Western Conference teams, and a date with the Jazz, who currently own a 10-19 record, figures to result in more of the same.

Winning has come easily to Detroit this season, largely because of the play of guard Cade Cunningham and the excellent depth that surrounds him. While Cunningham is certainly the focal point of the Pistons' offense, players like forwards Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson, as well as guard Caris LeVert, provide Detroit with a well-balanced approach capable of taking the offensive pressure off of Cunningham's shoulders. Defensively, the Pistons match up well with just about any team in the NBA and should be able to slow down what has been a surprisingly high-scoring Utah attack.

While the Jazz might not have a lot going for them in the win column, they do have the distinction of consistently making things close when they have no business doing so. In two recent games, Utah kept pace with the Los Angeles Lakers, only falling short in the fourth quarter after a barrage of points from guard Luka Doncic finally put them down for the count. In their next game, the Jazz went to overtime with the Orlando Magic, eventually losing by one. Utah has victories over the Houston Rockets, the Boston Celtics, and the Phoenix Suns, reinforcing the fact that they have a penchant for making things competitive and occasionally stealing an outright victory from far better teams. Pulling an upset against the Pistons would certainly add to Utah's reputation as a tough out.

Spread

Pistons -9.5 (-113)

Jazz +9.5 (+104)

Money line

Pistons -400

Jazz +376

Total

OVER 244.5 (+104)

UNDER 244.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Jazz Betting Trends

The Pistons are 18-12 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 8-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 8-5-1 when Detroit plays away from home.

The Jazz have been surprisingly good against the spread, going 16-13.

The Jazz are 12-5 ATS when playing on their home court.

The over is 13-4 in Utah's home games.

Pistons vs Jazz Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Ronald Holland II, F - Questionable.

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen, F - Questionable.

Jusuf Nurkic, C - Questionable.

Pistons vs Jazz Prediction and Picks