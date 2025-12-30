Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Motor City's race car of a team is slowing down in snowy weather. Detroit has lost two contests in a row for the first time since November, moving to 24-8 on the season. The Detroit Pistons will try to solidify a thinning Eastern Conference lead by beating the host LA Lakers on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.

The Pistons suffered a letdown in Sunday's 112-99 loss to the LA Clippers, after seeing the chance for a perfect road trip go glimmering in a two-point heartbreaker in Utah two days prior. Cade Cunningham's backcourt went icy from the field as the 10-21 Clippers rained 14 treys into the hoop in the upset win.

Were Detroit's cagers looking ahead to a bigger matchup with LeBron James' lineup? Not if they noticed Los Angeles losing three in a row to the hometown-rival Clippers, the Suns, and the Rockets within the last 11 days. However, the 20-10 Lakers bounced back with a 125-101 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (+100)

Lakers +2.5 (-104)

Money line

Pistons -122

Lakers +117

Total

Over 231.5 (-113)

Under 231.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Trends

Detroit snapped a six-game skid in the series with two wins last season.

Totals have gone over in seven of the last 10 Pistons-Lakers meetings.

The LA Lakers are 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 contests.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Caris LeVert is questionable with a knee injury.

Guard Wendell Moore Jr. is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Los Angeles Lakers

Center Jaxson Hayes is questionable with an ankle injury.

Point guard Gabe Vincent is out with a back injury.

Guard Austin Reaves is out with a calf injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers Predictions and Picks

The Associated Press believes that Luka Doncic, not James, will be the Lakers' key performer in a clash of contending clubs at Crypto.com Arena. "Doncic is averaging 34.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games," reads the AP's Lakers-Pistons preview. Conversely, the article points out that the Pistons are 11-6 in road contests, and that the Lakers are 5-5 in the last 10 games despite the productive offense.

Detroit can rest assured that its roster is mostly healthy, in fact, the Pistons seemed to have a point to prove in trash time against the Clippers, which was that the club isn't simply too tired to win in winter after so much fall success. The Pistons look lively as opposed to tuned-out on their western road swing, but accuracy from downtown will be a must with Cunningham up against a world-class counterpart.