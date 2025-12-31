LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Citrus Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Odds, Spread, and Total

The Michigan Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) found a way to improve the mood in Ann Arbor, just in time for the postseason in Florida. UM’s acquisition of Kyle Whittingham…

Kurt Boyer
Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Washington Huskies. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) found a way to improve the mood in Ann Arbor, just in time for the postseason in Florida. UM's acquisition of Kyle Whittingham as head coach has not only kept some of Michigan's players clear of the transfer portal, but it has helped inspire additional student-athletes to elect to play in the Citrus Bowl versus the Texas Longhorns (9-3, 6-2 SEC), set for 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Whittingham will not take part in the Citrus Bowl, in which Michigan will remain led by interim head coach Biff Poggi. From an interim scenario that seemed less-than-ideal as of under a week ago, Michigan has brightened the tone of a scandal-plagued month by making the kickoff into an audition for Whittingham's potential stars of 2026. It's a way to turn the page on the firing of disgraced former HC Sherrone Moore.

Even if fewer players will opt out, Michigan's still got a lengthy injury list compared to that of Texas. Neither of Michigan's two best tailbacks are healthy, slot receiver Semaj Morgan is missing, and a litany of tacklers and special-teams cogs went down in fall. Can Michigan compete with Texas as a touchdown underdog?

Spread

  • Wolverines +7.5 (-122)
  • Longhorns -7.5 (+113) 

Money line

  • Wolverines +245
  • Longhorns -257

Total

  • Over 48.5 (-105)
  • Under 48.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Michigan has won three consecutive postseason games.
  • Totals have gone under in seven of the last 11 Citrus Bowl games.
  • Texas is 2-4 ATS since defeating Oklahoma by 17 points this midseason.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

  • Safety Rod Moore is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Running back Justice Haynes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Tight end Max Bredeson is questionable with a foot injury.
  • Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Safety Mason Curtis is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Left tackle Evan Link is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Running back Jordan Marshall is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Semaj Morgan is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Quarterback Mikey Keene is out with an undisclosed injury.

Texas Longhorns

  • Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Wide receiver Aaron Butler is out with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Predictions and Picks

It may be Texas, not Michigan, that deals with the Citrus Bowl's bigger number of players opting-out. Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation posted an ominous story on Monday about UT's "youngsters" getting a chance to play against the Wolverines. "Combined with departures into the NCAA transfer portal, including starting running back Quintrevion Wisner, starting wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and starting linebacker Liona Lefau, the Longhorns had to make significant changes to practices (in December)." 

Texas quarterback Arch Manning remains a tough counterpart to Michigan's QB Bryce Underwood. While each signal-caller has been labeled as polarizing among fans this season, both schools' alumni must be pleased that the Citrus Bowl will be a contest of two celebrity starting QBs instead of a no-name bowl. Opt-outs in each QB's supporting cast could make it a fight of improvisation and scrambling throws. 

Underwood's legs give Michigan an edge if both QBs are left to their own devices in a bowl game full of rookies. Pick the cheaper money line and wager on Michigan in yet another unpredictable bowl of late 2025.

Michigan WolverinesTexas Longhorns
Kurt BoyerWriter
Related Stories
Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines hands the ball off to Bryson Kuzdzal #24 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter of the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)
College FootballWolverines Ups & Downs: Who Stood Out In Michigan’s Citrus Bowl Loss To TexasEli Trese
Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines leans for extra yards during the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)
College FootballMichigan Falls To Texas In Citrus BowlEli Trese
EUGENE, OREGON - DECEMBER 20: The Oregon Ducks huddle up during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes during the 2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game at Autzen Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
NCAACFP Quarterfinals: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oregon Ducks Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect