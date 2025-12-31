Citrus Bowl: Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Odds, Spread, and Total

The Michigan Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) found a way to improve the mood in Ann Arbor, just in time for the postseason in Florida. UM's acquisition of Kyle Whittingham as head coach has not only kept some of Michigan's players clear of the transfer portal, but it has helped inspire additional student-athletes to elect to play in the Citrus Bowl versus the Texas Longhorns (9-3, 6-2 SEC), set for 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Whittingham will not take part in the Citrus Bowl, in which Michigan will remain led by interim head coach Biff Poggi. From an interim scenario that seemed less-than-ideal as of under a week ago, Michigan has brightened the tone of a scandal-plagued month by making the kickoff into an audition for Whittingham's potential stars of 2026. It's a way to turn the page on the firing of disgraced former HC Sherrone Moore.

Even if fewer players will opt out, Michigan's still got a lengthy injury list compared to that of Texas. Neither of Michigan's two best tailbacks are healthy, slot receiver Semaj Morgan is missing, and a litany of tacklers and special-teams cogs went down in fall. Can Michigan compete with Texas as a touchdown underdog?

Spread

Wolverines +7.5 (-122)

Longhorns -7.5 (+113)

Money line

Wolverines +245

Longhorns -257

Total

Over 48.5 (-105)

Under 48.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Betting Trends

Michigan has won three consecutive postseason games.

Totals have gone under in seven of the last 11 Citrus Bowl games.

Texas is 2-4 ATS since defeating Oklahoma by 17 points this midseason.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Safety Rod Moore is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Justice Haynes is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Max Bredeson is questionable with a foot injury.

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is out with an undisclosed injury.

Safety Mason Curtis is out with an undisclosed injury.

Left tackle Evan Link is out with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jordan Marshall is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Semaj Morgan is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Mikey Keene is out with an undisclosed injury.

Texas Longhorns

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Aaron Butler is out with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas Longhorns Predictions and Picks

It may be Texas, not Michigan, that deals with the Citrus Bowl's bigger number of players opting-out. Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation posted an ominous story on Monday about UT's "youngsters" getting a chance to play against the Wolverines. "Combined with departures into the NCAA transfer portal, including starting running back Quintrevion Wisner, starting wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and starting linebacker Liona Lefau, the Longhorns had to make significant changes to practices (in December)."

Texas quarterback Arch Manning remains a tough counterpart to Michigan's QB Bryce Underwood. While each signal-caller has been labeled as polarizing among fans this season, both schools' alumni must be pleased that the Citrus Bowl will be a contest of two celebrity starting QBs instead of a no-name bowl. Opt-outs in each QB's supporting cast could make it a fight of improvisation and scrambling throws.