Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Detroit Red Wings will look to keep winning the one-goal games as they battle the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Red Wings are 23-14-3 and first in the Atlantic Division. This season, Detroit has been showing significant improvement under coach Todd McLellan. They are having great performances from players like Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Dylan Larkin while they're competing for a playoff spot after missing the postseason the prior year. This team is finding ways to win close games, especially in the division matchups. The Wings are slowly gaining confidence and lately, taking down some elite teams. The Penguins are 17-12-9 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home 5-1. Pittsburgh scored five straight goals before the Canes got a goal late in the second. Shots were even at 28 apiece. The Penguins won in faceoffs 29-26 but lost on hits 21-15. The power play was 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 0-for-0 on stops. The Pens did well with blocked shots, and they got all three spots on the three-star list, with goaltender Stuart Skinner becoming the first star with 27 saves.

Detroit is 15th in scoring, 20th in goals against, tied for fourth on the power play, and tied for 17th on the penalty kill. The Red Wings are 10-7-2 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. They have a negative four goal differential. Detroit has a good mix of top-tier talent going for them, goaltending stability, and being calm under pressure. The lack of scoring depth and defensive structure is a weakness. The Red Wings match up very well with the Penguins, and they are similar in a lot of different rankings. However, right now, Detroit has the upperhand with a good stretch of hockey, while the Pens are trying to find some consistency again.



Pittsburgh is 12th in scoring, 17th in goals against, third on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. The Penguins are 8-6-5 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. They have a negative one goal differential. The Penguins' strengths are in 5-on-5 play, key veterans playing well, and good prospect development. Their weakness is in overall team speed, size concerns, and defensive gaps in some of the defensive pairings. Overall, the Penguins are a well-coached team with strong fundamentals and promising youth, but they need more elite talent and speed to overcome their inherent size/age disadvantages and become true contenders again. They have won three of their last four games and the offense is trending up.