Winnipeg Jets vs Detroit Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Winnipeg Jets will open a three-game road trip with a visit to the Motor City to play the Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. After an excellent start, the wheels seem to have fallen off for the Jets, with Winnipeg going 1-9 in its last 10 games. A couple of those losses did come in overtime, but that is a small silver lining for a Jets team that desperately needs to find its footing. The Red Wings have fared far better recently, going 6-2 in their last eight, including a 4-1 run in their last five.

While the Jets have not been world beaters on offense, they have largely provided serviceable play when attacking the opposing net. They are above average in shooting and power play percentage, but their play when the numbers are even does leave something to be desired. The defense has also been solid throughout most of the season, but has recently crumbled in clutch situations, with three losses in overtime in the last two weeks. The bigger problem has been the alternating effectiveness of the offense and defense, with the Jets struggling to get productive play on both ends of the ice in a single game.

The Red Wings might not get productive play from both elements of their lineup on a consistent basis, but their offensive play has been so good that it has not mattered much. There are four players on the team with 30 or more points, with leaders Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat scoring 42 and 40, respectively. Detroit has proven itself to be one of the most potent attacks in the NHL, and now they encounter a Winnipeg team that has struggled to find its defensive footing in recent games.

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-233)

Red Wings -1.5 (+194)

Money line

Jets +108

Red Wings -113

Totals

Over 5.5 (-127)

Under 5.5 (+108)

Note: The above data was collected on Dec. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jets vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Jets are 19-17 ATS this year.

The Jets are 8-11 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 20-16 in Winnipeg's games.

The Red Wings are 18-22 ATS this season.

The Red Wings are 8-13 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 21-19 in Detroit's games.

Jets vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Winnipeg Jets

No injuries of note.

Detroit Red Wings

Shai Buium, D - Out.

Jets vs Red Wings Prediction and Pick