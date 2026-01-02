Michigan Collects Massive Big Ten Win Over USC

New year, same Wolverines. The No. 2 Michigan men's basketball team (13-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) continued its reign of terror, clobbering No. 24 USC (12-2, 1-2) by a final score of 96-66.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. led the way with a monster game, collecting 29 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Junior guard Elliot Cadeau also had a nice game, scoring seven points along with seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals of his own.

The Trojans got off to a horrendous start to the game. They turned the ball over three times on their first three possessions, and tallied six of them by the time four minutes elapsed. They weren’t hitting the shots they managed to create, either, not making a shot until the 13:20 mark of the first half.

Michigan itself got off to a slower start than usual, making just three of its first 10 shots. Regardless, the Wolverines were in control from the jump.

USC weathered the storm, though, and thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from guard Chad Baker-Mazara, the Trojans trailed by just five, 15-10, with 12-minutes left in the half.

The low score indicated the uncharacteristically sluggish flow of the game. The Wolverines weren’t getting out in transition as often as usual, and when they did, they weren’t converting at their normal rate. Further, they shot just 2-for-13 from deep in the first half. Still, Michigan kept the lead around 10 points for much of the half, leaning on its defense and paint presence.

Johnson wasn’t having any problems, though, continuing his ultra-efficient efforts and scoring 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting in the first half alone.

Johnson led the Wolverines on a 22-12 run in the final five minutes of the half, and they still managed to enter the break up 49-31 by consistently pounding the paint. Even worse for USC, its most important player, Baker-Mazara, picked up his fourth foul just before halftime.

Johnson continued his scoring barrage, knocking in four free throws to start the half and push Michigan's lead over 20 points for the first time on the night.

The shooting struggles continued for both teams, but with the Wolverines up by more than 20 points, they had less to lose in getting into a slugfest. USC needed to score, and score fast, so a slower pace would make that quite difficult.

Down 55-35 with 16 minutes remaining, the Trojans switched into a zone defense look to try and force Michigan to shoot more 3-pointers. The zone was shoddy, so Johnson and sophomore guard L.J. Cason made them pay. The duo knocked through just the Wolverines third and fourth triples of the game, opening up a 63-39 lead with 13 minutes to play.

Michigan stayed true to what'd been working in the second half: pounding the paint, getting to the line, and running the break. Freshman guard Trey McKenney and senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. both cashed in fast-break buckets —and then Gayle canned a right-wing 3-pointer for good measure — giving the Wolverines a 78-49 lead with 7:26 to play.

The Wolverines' defense is what ultimately allowed them to get out and run on the break. They forced 21 Trojan turnovers and scored 24 points off of them. Even though Michigan had some struggles in the half court, it made up for those deficiencies with its prowess running the floor.