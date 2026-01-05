Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings are playing well enough to be favored over last-place teams on the road. If sports betting markets remain shy of the Red Wings against the hosting Ottawa Senators, set to face off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday, it's because there's a catch to the standings when it comes to teams like Ottawa.

The National Hockey League's western ranks are top-heavy. Eastern Conference standings are another story, a logjam worthy of a PGA Tour leaderboard. Columbus' 5-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday gave every team in the conference at least 40 points by their season's halfway mark. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won seven games in a row, and yet the Pacific Division leaders are single-digit points ahead of the division's co-caboose Senators, tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs at a respectable 45 points.

Ottawa's 20-15-5 record and last-place status could make Senators fans think their team is on a treadmill. But at least the Senators have won twice in a row. The 24-15-4 Red Wings appear after dropping both ends of a home-and-home series with the Pittsburgh Penguins, surrendering the division lead to Tampa.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-186)

Senators -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline

Red Wings +144

Senators -156

Total

Over 6.5 (+122)

Under 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Betting Trends

Detroit has covered the puck line only once in five appearances.

The Senators have beaten the Red Wings in seven of the last eight meetings.

Ottawa has lost just one of its last six home games in regulation.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Defenseman Shai Buium is out until at least Jan. 12 with an undisclosed injury.

Ottawa Senators

Centerman Lars Eller is out with a foot injury.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is out for personal reasons.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Predictions and Picks

Detroit's lineup is close to 100% with the return of Patrick Kane from the injured list. That didn't keep the Red Wings' attack from looking pale and sickly in Saturday's rematch versus Pittsburgh. The Red Wings tallied a season-low 12 shots on Pens goaltender Stuart Skinner in the 4-1 loss. Ottawa is missing Lars Eller just as Kane returns for Detroit, but one Senators scratch has been due to a psychological wound.

Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark has taken a leave of absence, causing the club to go "without Ullmark for the foreseeable future" according to Brennan McClain of Pro Hockey Rumors. Some speculate that Ullmark's snub from Team Sweden is due to his NHL discontent. It may also be that Ullmark knew by Christmas that he would miss 2026's cut, and was badly let down after years of preparing for the ultimate clash. Ullmark's .881 save percentage isn't great, although Ottawa's backup-turned-starter Leevi Merilainen is at just .875.