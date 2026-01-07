5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Close Win Over Penn State

It’s been nearly two months since No. 2 Michigan played in a basketball game that was decided by less than 18 points. Thus, it was a bit of a shock to see the Wolverines look mortal again, and perhaps an even bigger shock that Penn State was the team to bring them back down to earth.

The Nittany Lions are a strange case. On one hand, they entered Tuesday night’s game sitting at 0-3 in Big Ten play. On the other, they took No. 12 Michigan State down to the wire and played No. 16 Illinois tough.

Regardless, playing on the road in the Big Ten is never easy, and winning in Happy Valley isn’t a walk in the park. In fact, the notion that a Big Ten road win can feel almost disheartening to fans is a testament to just how dominant Michigan has been.

No matter what it looked like, the Wolverines will happily take the win and the lessons that come with it. Here are five key takeaways from the matchup…

L.J. Cason Played A Complete Game

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason has been steadily improving all season, and he’s really starting to put it all together. He scored all 14 of his points in the first half and was pivotal in getting the Wolverines back on track after a sluggish start.

Toward the end of last season, Cason became a go-to spark plug off the bench. He brought energy and a knack for getting the ball in the basket, two things that Michigan needed. While he could certainly score, he sometimes looked a step behind on defense and could be out of control on offense.

This season, Cason has retained his ability to score, but has become a much more complete player. He looks far more comfortable on defense, and he uses his speed and energy to break down defenses and run in transition. His ball-handling and passing abilities have also vastly improved.

Cason’s emergence as a true backup point guard — not just a sparkplug scorer — has provided immense value to the Wolverines, and it showed against Penn State.

Allowing Too Many Offensive Rebounds

At points this season, Michigan has had issues with allowing too many offensive boards, but those issues were easy to look past because they were winning by 40 points. In this game, though, the issue was glaring.

Penn State nabbed 15 offensive rebounds, scoring 22 second-chance points. The Wolverines were playing good defense and altering shots — the Nittany Lions shot just 35% from the floor — but they gave up too many extra opportunities. Each offensive rebound allowed is like a free possession, so Penn State shot nine more times than Michigan did, almost negating the defensive effort.

The Wolverines rely heavily on sheer size and physicality on rebounds, meaning they don’t always send five guys to crash the glass. Instead, they have a few players leak out to the other end of the court, which allows them to play at break-neck speed in transition

Still, 22 second-chance points is far too many, and it nearly cost Michigan the win.

Trey McKenney's Offensive Expansion

As the season is wearing on, freshman guard Trey McKenney’s offensive game is expanding. To start the season, McKenney occupied more of a pure shooter role, but recently he’s showing flashes of a more complete package.

McKenney scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and was 2-for-4 from deep. On two-point field goals, McKenney was 3-for-3. He showed off his strength on two dribble-drive finishes as well as nice touch on a mid-range jumper.

Out of high school, McKenney was touted as a three-level scorer, and if he can continue to tap into that, Michigan adds a new dimension to its offense.

Energy Looked A Bit Low

The Wolverines usually create their own energy, using their defense to create offense and vice versa. Tuesday, they looked a little bit flat.

Out of the gates, they lacked their normal intensity, and their defense looked a step slower than expected. They made several uncharacteristic mental mistakes and got out-rebounded 43-37 on the game.

There’s no telling what caused it, but against the top teams in the Big Ten, Michigan will have to reignite its flare.

Close Games Are Important

Obviously, winning every single game by 30 points is great, but there is some truth to the idea that a team needs to learn how to win close games.

Come tournament time, there will undoubtedly be a moment when the Wolverines need to execute in a late-game situation, and games like these provide invaluable practice. Who can be relied upon to get a bucket in clutch-time? Who can play good defense without fouling on a final possession? Who makes their free throws under pressure?