Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Bulls look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Bulls are 17-19 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Boston Celtics on the road 115-101. Chicago was down 17 at the end of the first quarter and couldn't get back in the game. The offense did get going in the second half, but it was too late. The Bulls won in field goal percentage, 44.1%-40.3%, but lost on made 3-pointers 20-16. There weren't that many free throws in the game and both teams were decent at taking care of the ball. Matas Buzelis led the way on offense with 26 points and the team had four players in double figures.



The Pistons are 27-9 and first in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the New York Knicks at home 121-90. It was a somewhat close first half and then Detroit made a good combination of offense and defense in the second half. The Pistons won in field goal percentage, 54.6%-42.1%, and made 3-pointers 16-13. Free throws were close and turnovers were high for both sides, but Detroit benefited off of turnovers 33-10. They also did well with points in the paint, 52-34, and their largest lead was 33 points. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 29 points and the team had five players in double figures.

Spread

Bulls +10.5 (-113)

Pistons -10.5 (+104)

Money line

Bulls +376

Pistons -400

Total

OVER 232.5 (+100)

UNDER 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs Pistons Betting Trends

Chicago is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Chicago's last eight games.

Chicago is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games.

Detroit is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Bulls vs Pistons Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

Yuki Kawamura, G - Day-to-day

Coby White, G - Day-to-day

Matas Buzelis, F - Day-to-day

Jalen Smith, F - Out

Zach Collins, F - Out

Josh Giddey, G - Out

Noa Essengue, F - Out

Detroit Pistons

Wendell Moore Jr., F - Out

Caris LeVert, G - Out

Jalen Duren, C - Out

Tobias Harris, F - Out

Isaac Jones, C - Day-to-day

Duncan Robinson, F - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Cade Cunningham, G - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Bulls vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Chicago is currently 12th in points, 26th in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Nikola Vučević leads the team in field goal percentage. The Bulls are 7-10 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Chicago does well with rebounding the ball and the season series is tied 1-1. Coby White recently returned from a calf injury but struggled in his first game back. They need a better start on offense and get to the free throw line more.

Detroit is currently 11th in points, fourth in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons are 13-3 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Detroit has an elite defense and is ranked second in the league. The Pistons are known for their tough, gritty play and will look to keep the field goal percentage high, rebound well, limit turnovers, and get some points off of turnovers instead.

Best Bet: Under