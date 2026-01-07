LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Bulls look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. The Bulls are 17-19 and ninth in…

Michael Garaventa
Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles against Matas Buzelis #14 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on October 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls look to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Bulls are 17-19 and ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Boston Celtics on the road 115-101. Chicago was down 17 at the end of the first quarter and couldn't get back in the game. The offense did get going in the second half, but it was too late. The Bulls won in field goal percentage, 44.1%-40.3%, but lost on made 3-pointers 20-16. There weren't that many free throws in the game and both teams were decent at taking care of the ball. Matas Buzelis led the way on offense with 26 points and the team had four players in double figures.

The Pistons are 27-9 and first in the Eastern Conference standings. They just beat the New York Knicks at home 121-90. It was a somewhat close first half and then Detroit made a good combination of offense and defense in the second half. The Pistons won in field goal percentage, 54.6%-42.1%, and made 3-pointers 16-13. Free throws were close and turnovers were high for both sides, but Detroit benefited off of turnovers 33-10. They also did well with points in the paint, 52-34, and their largest lead was 33 points. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 29 points and the team had five players in double figures.

Spread

  • Bulls +10.5 (-113)
  • Pistons -10.5 (+104)

Money line

  • Bulls +376
  • Pistons -400

Total

  • OVER 232.5 (+100)
  • UNDER 232.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Bulls vs Pistons Betting Trends

  • Chicago is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in six of Chicago's last eight games.
  • Chicago is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.
  • Detroit is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games.
  • Detroit is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games at home.

Bulls vs Pistons Injury Reports

Chicago Bulls

  • Yuki Kawamura, G - Day-to-day
  • Coby White, G - Day-to-day
  • Matas Buzelis, F - Day-to-day
  • Jalen Smith, F - Out
  • Zach Collins, F - Out
  • Josh Giddey, G - Out
  • Noa Essengue, F - Out

Detroit Pistons

  • Wendell Moore Jr., F - Out
  • Caris LeVert, G - Out
  • Jalen Duren, C - Out
  • Tobias Harris, F - Out
  • Isaac Jones, C - Day-to-day
  • Duncan Robinson, F - Day-to-day. Probable for game
  • Cade Cunningham, G - Day-to-day. Probable for game

Bulls vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

Chicago is currently 12th in points, 26th in points allowed, and 23rd in point differential. Nikola Vučević leads the team in field goal percentage. The Bulls are 7-10 on the road and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Chicago does well with rebounding the ball and the season series is tied 1-1. Coby White recently returned from a calf injury but struggled in his first game back. They need a better start on offense and get to the free throw line more.

Detroit is currently 11th in points, fourth in points allowed, and fourth in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons are 13-3 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Detroit has an elite defense and is ranked second in the league. The Pistons are known for their tough, gritty play and will look to keep the field goal percentage high, rebound well, limit turnovers, and get some points off of turnovers instead.

Best Bet: Under

Both teams are decently banged up and the Bulls' offense has been hovering around 100 points for the last two games. The Pistons are one of the best defensive teams in the league and have won three of their last four games by being balanced on both sides of the ball.

Chicago BullsDetroit Pistons
Michael GaraventaWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives the ball against Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBANew York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 12: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Miami Heat in the first round of the Emirates NBA Cup at Little Caesars Arena on November 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBAMiami Heat vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect