Brandon Naurato Expects Wolverines To Come Back ‘Hungry’ From World Juniors

The Wolverines hockey team is at the midway point of the regular season, and return from the IIHF World Junior Championship with a group that head coach Brandon Naurato expects to be hungry for success.

Michigan was well-represented at the tournament, with six players between Team USA and Team Canada. Mississauga native Michael Hage led the tournament in points with 15 (2 goals, 13 assists), helping lift his country to the bronze medal. The U.S., meanwhile, did not medal, as they struggled up and down the lineup.

Naurato told Jim O'Brien as part of "Coffee With The Coach" Thursday morning on 94.7 WCSX that he hopes that will become something of a learning experience for the players, as they come back to the college season eager to bounce back. And even Hage has to have some motivation to play well after he couldn't get Canada to the silver or gold.

"From experience in the past, whether guys have had a ton of success at World Juniors, individually or from a team standpoint, or they've really struggled, or maybe didn't play as much as they are used to playing at their other school, they always come back hungry," Naurato said. "I'm excited to get these guys back. Michael Hage led the tournament in scoring, and good for him, so he had some success there, but probably has a little bit of pain knowing that he wanted to win a gold medal. The USA guys had some success, and then some road bumps.

"So, I'm excited for them to be motivated to win a championship for Michigan and just play for Michigan."