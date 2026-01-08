LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Brandon Naurato Expects Wolverines To Come Back ‘Hungry’ From World Juniors

The Wolverines hockey team is at the midway point of the regular season, and return from the IIHF World Junior Championship with a group that head coach Brandon Naurato expects…

Matt Dolloff
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 31: Asher Barnett #14 of the United States reacts to a goal by Lucas Pettersson #11 of Sweden in the second period of a Group A stage game during the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at Grand Casino Arena on December 31, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. Sweden defeated the United States 6-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
David Berding/Getty Images

The Wolverines hockey team is at the midway point of the regular season, and return from the IIHF World Junior Championship with a group that head coach Brandon Naurato expects to be hungry for success.

Michigan was well-represented at the tournament, with six players between Team USA and Team Canada. Mississauga native Michael Hage led the tournament in points with 15 (2 goals, 13 assists), helping lift his country to the bronze medal. The U.S., meanwhile, did not medal, as they struggled up and down the lineup.

Naurato told Jim O'Brien as part of "Coffee With The Coach" Thursday morning on 94.7 WCSX that he hopes that will become something of a learning experience for the players, as they come back to the college season eager to bounce back. And even Hage has to have some motivation to play well after he couldn't get Canada to the silver or gold.

"From experience in the past, whether guys have had a ton of success at World Juniors, individually or from a team standpoint, or they've really struggled, or maybe didn't play as much as they are used to playing at their other school, they always come back hungry," Naurato said. "I'm excited to get these guys back. Michael Hage led the tournament in scoring, and good for him, so he had some success there, but probably has a little bit of pain knowing that he wanted to win a gold medal. The USA guys had some success, and then some road bumps.

"So, I'm excited for them to be motivated to win a championship for Michigan and just play for Michigan."

Listen to the full "Coffee With the Coach" interview every Thursday at 8:05 a.m. during "Big Jim's House" on 94.7 WCSX. The Wolverines get back to game action on Friday and Saturday against Notre Dame, and you can get the call of both games on 94.7 WCSX at 7 p.m. EST, starting with pregame coverage at 6:30 (check out the full broadcast schedule).

Brandon NauratoCoffee With The CoachMichigan Wolverines
Matt DolloffSports Editor
Related Stories
The Michigan Wolverines walk out of the tunnel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
College FootballMichigan Football Transfer Portal TrackerEli Trese
Trey McKenney #1 of the Michigan Wolverines takes a jump shot in the first half during a college basketball game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
College Basketball5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Close Win Over Penn StateEli Trese
Nimari Burnett #4 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket by Eli Rice #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
College BasketballMichigan Survives A Scare Against Penn State, Remains UndefeatedEli Trese
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect