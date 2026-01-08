LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings took advantage of an incomplete Ottawa team to earn Monday’s two points on the road, winning 5-3 behind 35 saves from John Gibson. Detroit will hope…

VANCOUVER, CANADA - FEBRUARY 2: Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings and Teddy Blueger #53 of the Vancouver Canucks battle for the puck during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)
The Detroit Red Wings took advantage of an incomplete Ottawa team to earn Monday's two points on the road, winning 5-3 behind 35 saves from John Gibson. Detroit will hope to pounce on another vulnerable foe when the struggling Vancouver Canucks visit Little Caesars Arena this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings still have an exciting trend going on home ice. Pittsburgh's 4-1 win at Detroit last Saturday snapped a streak of four straight games won in Motor City. Dylan Larkin's lineup has won six of its last eight contests at Little Caesars, while dropping two road games in a row before winning in Ottawa.

Vancouver's latest losing skid reached four games at the start of a road trip on Tuesday, as the Canucks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 5-3. Vancouver's last road win came 3-2 via a shootout over Seattle on Dec. 29. 

Spread

  • Red Wings -1.5 (+156)
  • Canucks +1.5 (-178)

Money line

  • Red Wings -150
  • Canucks +144

Total

  • Over 5.5 (-138)
  • Under 5.5 (+113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Detroit has beaten Vancouver in seven of the last nine meetings.
  • The Red Wings are 2-4 against the spread over the last six games.
  • Detroit's minus-five goal differential ranks last in the Atlantic Division. 

Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

  • Defenseman Shai Buium is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

  • Winger Conor Garland is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Center Marco Rossi is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
  • Center Filip Chytil is on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
  • Center Teddy Blueger is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
  • Defenseman Derek Forbort is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vancouver Canucks Predictions and Picks

What has crashed the Canucks' odds to win, other than a 16-win record and an active losing streak? Namely, that Vancouver is giving up a ton of goals. Vancouver's goals-against mark of 148 is the second-worst in the National Hockey League. Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko holds a sturdy-enough .902 save percentage, but Demko is only 8-9-1 in 19 starts this season. 

The Red Wings can build on a three-point night for veteran acquisition James van Riemstyk against the Senators. CBS Sports details how the 36-year-old winger's big performance was sparked by Detroit shuffling its forward lines: "Riemsdyk stole the show … picking up a power-play helper on Dylan Larkin's goal before later scoring himself .... in the second, van Riemsdyk dished out another apple on the goal scored by his newest linemate, Lucas Raymond."

Detroit can outscore Vancouver with a sustained attack. Head coach Todd McLellan's new combinations are a way to ensure Larkin's line isn't the only one crashing the Canucks' net in a likely Detroit victory.

