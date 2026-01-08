Michigan Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This story will be updated as new information becomes official. Last updated: Jan. 8, 7:57 p.m.

The transfer portal has officially opened in college football. It’s a particularly hectic time for any program, but with Michigan in the middle of a coaching regime change, the Wolverines are quite involved in this cycle.

A lot of energy and resources will undoubtedly be spent on trying to retain players on the current roster, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh at the top of that list. But Michigan will also have a chance to be a player on bigger names as well.

Here’s a comprehensive list of Michigan’s activity in the transfer portal…

Transferring Out Of Michigan

Committed

QB Davis Warren —> Stanford

Warren took the bulk of the reps at quarterback in 2024, throwing 1,199 yards for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He helped the Wolverines take down Ohio State and Alabama to finish out his only season as a starter. He committed to Stanford on Jan. 7.

LB Cole Sullivan —> Oklahoma

Sullivan had a breakout year in 2025, serving as one of Michigan’s starting linebackers while collecting three interceptions and two sacks. With his commitment to Oklahoma on Jan. 7, Sullivan became Michigan’s biggest loss to the portal.

WR Semaj Morgan —> UCLA

As a freshman, Morgan was an integral part of the Wolverines national championship team. He struggled to find consistent production afterwards, however, finishing 2025 with 20 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown. He committed to UCLA on Jan. 7, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.

RB Jasper Parker —> Arkansas

As a freshman, Parker was further down the depth chart in 2025. He appeared in five games, rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. With Michigan’s running back room remaining loaded for 2026, it figured to be another low workload season for Parker if he stayed. Parker committed to Arkansas on Jan. 6.

S Jaden Mangham —> Purdue

A transfer from Michigan State, Mangham didn’t see the field much in 2024 due to injury, but the senior appeared in all 13 games in 2025, starting in four of them. He committed to Purdue on Jan. 5.

QB Mikey Keene —> Arizona State

Keene transfers out of Michigan with one year of eligibility remaining. An upper-body injury kept him off the field in 2025, but he put together an impressive career at Fresno State. He committed to Arizona State on Jan. 8.

OL Kaden Strayhorn —> Alabama

Strayhorn only saw action in two games as a freshman in 2025. He took a redshirt, entering the transfer portal with all four years of eligibility remaining. Strayhorn committed to Alabama on Jan. 6.

OL Connor Jones —> Georgia State

Jones spent four years with the Wolverines, but didn’t see the field much, appearing in just 11 games over that span. With one year of eligibility remaining, Jones committed to Georgia State.

Entered Portal But Returning To Michigan

OL Jake Guarnera

OL Andrew Sprague

CB Zeke Berry

Uncommitted

RB Bryson Kuzdzal

QB Jadyn Davis

CB Elijah Dotson

WR Fred Moore

WR Logan Forbes

EDGE Devon Baxter

S Jordan Young

TE Brady Prieskorn

DL Enow Etta

K Beckham Sunderland

OL Ben Roebuck

LS Evan Boutorwick

OL Ty Haywood

CB Jayden Sanders

Transferring In To Michigan

LS Nico Crawford (From Pitt)

While at Pittsburgh, Crawford was the long snapper on field goals and extra points. He was the first transfer portal addition for Michigan in 2025, committing on Jan. 6.

K Trey Butkowski (From Pitt)

Crawford’s teammate, Butkowski, followed suit. In his freshmen campaign in 2025, Butkowski made 20 of his 23 field goal tries. His longest make was 47 yards, and he never missed from inside 40. He committed to Michigan on Jan. 8.

P Cam Brown (From UNLV)

Rounding out the Wolverines special teams overhaul, Michigan also picked up a new punter. Brown was the starting punter as a true freshman out of Australia for UNLV. He committed to Michigan on Jan. 7.

RB Taylor Tatum (From Oklahoma)

In a surprise commitment, Tatum’s addition to the roster makes Michigan’s running back room even deeper than it already was. Ranked as the No. 1 running back in his high school class, Tatum had a solid freshman season in 2024, but battled injury for almost all of 2025. He was heavily recruited by the Wolverines out of high school, and now joins them as a junior.

With Jordan Marshall returning, five-star Savion Hiter coming in, and a potential Justice Haynes return, Michigan could have a log jam at running back. Regardless, Tatum provides high upside and valuable depth.

EDGE John Henry Daley (From Utah)

Following head coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah, the All-American Daley brings much-needed talent to the Wolverines' edge rushing unit. Losing both Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore to the NFL Draft, Daley fills a fresh void on the defensive line.