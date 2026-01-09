Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total

The seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers battle the second seeded Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EST.



The Packers finished the season 9-7-1, second in the NFC North Division, and the third wild card spot. Green Bay had a strong start to the season and went 5-1-1. However, they had a late-season collapse and dropped the last four games. The Packers also lost star defender Micah Parsons to a torn ACL and wide receiver Christian Watson to a torn ACL in the regular-season finale. Despite all that, Green Bay are in the playoffs for the third year in a row.



The Bears finished the season 11-6, first in the NFC North Division, and lost their last two games. This season was a major success and Chicago definitely exceeded expectations. Head Coach Ben Johnson completely turned the Bears offense around, and it was because of a great rushing attack and an improved offensive line. Also, quarterback Caleb Williams showed growth and led a very balanced offense. The offense even featured two tight ends on big plays. The defense was below average and Chicago won a lot of games in the final two minutes.

Spread

Packers -1.5 (+100)

Bears +1.5 (-104)

Money line

Packers -117

Bears +113

Total

OVER 44.5 (-104)

UNDER 44.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last six games.

Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Chicago is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Chicago's last nine games.

Chicago is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.

Packers vs Bears Injury Reports

Green Bay Packers

Zach Tom, OT - Questionable

Malik Willis, QB - Questionable

Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable

Warren Brinson, DT - Questionable

Javon Bullard, S - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

John Williams, G - Out

Bo Melton, CB - Injured reserve

Donovan Jennings, G - Injured reserve

Savion Williams, WR - Injured reserve

Zayne Anderson, S - Injured reserve

Nate Hobbs, CB - Injured reserve

Kamal Hadden, CB - Injured reserve

Jordon Riley, DT - Injured reserve

Micah Parsons, DE - Injured reserve

Kristian Welch, LB - Injured reserve

John FitzPatrick, TE - Injured reserve

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve

Devonte Wyatt, DT - Injured reserve

Elgton Jenkins, C - Injured reserve

Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve

Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve

Chicago Bears

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Out

Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE - Out

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Out

Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve

Noah Sewell, LB - Injured reserve

Roschon Johnson, RB - Injured reserve

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve

Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve

Zah Frazier, CB - Out

Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve

Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve

Packers vs Bears Predictions and Picks

Green Bay finished the season ranked 17th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and 11th in points against. The Packers lead the all-time series 109-97-6 and Green Bay had an 11-game winning streak against the Bears until the overtime loss this season. Quarterback Jordan Love will be returning to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury, and he has done very well against the Bears. The Packers' defense has struggled against the run and not having Parsons will make things worse.



Chicago finished the season ranked 10th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, ninth in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. The Bears have an elite passing game and running game. Williams is looking to establish himself in the rivalry and take his game up another level, as he leads Chicago to their first playoff appearance since 2020. A good advantage for the Bears is the turnover battle, where they are a plus 22. They have had two close games with the Packers this season and a lot of tight wins in general. Knowing how to win in critical moments is another good skill to get to the playoffs.

Best Bet: Over