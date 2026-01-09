Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Packers finished the season 9-7-1, second in the NFC North Division, and the third wild card spot. Green Bay had a strong start to the season and went 5-1-1. However, they had a late-season collapse and dropped the last four games. The Packers also lost star defender Micah Parsons to a torn ACL and wide receiver Christian Watson to a torn ACL in the regular-season finale. Despite all that, Green Bay are in the playoffs for the third year in a row.
The Bears finished the season 11-6, first in the NFC North Division, and lost their last two games. This season was a major success and Chicago definitely exceeded expectations. Head Coach Ben Johnson completely turned the Bears offense around, and it was because of a great rushing attack and an improved offensive line. Also, quarterback Caleb Williams showed growth and led a very balanced offense. The offense even featured two tight ends on big plays. The defense was below average and Chicago won a lot of games in the final two minutes.
Spread
- Packers -1.5 (+100)
- Bears +1.5 (-104)
Money line
- Packers -117
- Bears +113
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-104)
- UNDER 44.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 9, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Packers vs Bears Betting Trends
- Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last six games.
- Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- Chicago is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Chicago's last nine games.
- Chicago is 11-4 SU in its last 15 games.
Packers vs Bears Injury Reports
Green Bay Packers
- Zach Tom, OT - Questionable
- Malik Willis, QB - Questionable
- Nick Niemann, LB - Questionable
- Warren Brinson, DT - Questionable
- Javon Bullard, S - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- John Williams, G - Out
- Bo Melton, CB - Injured reserve
- Donovan Jennings, G - Injured reserve
- Savion Williams, WR - Injured reserve
- Zayne Anderson, S - Injured reserve
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Injured reserve
- Kamal Hadden, CB - Injured reserve
- Jordon Riley, DT - Injured reserve
- Micah Parsons, DE - Injured reserve
- Kristian Welch, LB - Injured reserve
- John FitzPatrick, TE - Injured reserve
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve
- Devonte Wyatt, DT - Injured reserve
- Elgton Jenkins, C - Injured reserve
- Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve
- Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve
Chicago Bears
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Out
- Braxton Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE - Out
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Out
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Injured reserve
- Noah Sewell, LB - Injured reserve
- Roschon Johnson, RB - Injured reserve
- Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve
- Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve
- Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve
- Zah Frazier, CB - Out
- Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve
- Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve
Packers vs Bears Predictions and Picks
Green Bay finished the season ranked 17th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, 16th in points scored, and 11th in points against. The Packers lead the all-time series 109-97-6 and Green Bay had an 11-game winning streak against the Bears until the overtime loss this season. Quarterback Jordan Love will be returning to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury, and he has done very well against the Bears. The Packers' defense has struggled against the run and not having Parsons will make things worse.
Chicago finished the season ranked 10th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, ninth in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. The Bears have an elite passing game and running game. Williams is looking to establish himself in the rivalry and take his game up another level, as he leads Chicago to their first playoff appearance since 2020. A good advantage for the Bears is the turnover battle, where they are a plus 22. They have had two close games with the Packers this season and a lot of tight wins in general. Knowing how to win in critical moments is another good skill to get to the playoffs.
Best Bet: Over
This is the NFL's longest rivalry, and it will be only the third time they have met in the playoffs. Love is healthy and ready to have the offense go off on the Bears' below average defense. The Bears' offense will look to attack a lot in the running game and have Williams make some timely throws on the Packers' banged-up defense.