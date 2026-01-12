Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

Two of the East's most consistent teams collide Monday night in Detroit, where the Red Wings and Hurricanes put their winning streaks and divisional leads on the line. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with coverage on ESPN+.

Carolina (28-14-3) arrives to Detroit riding a four-game surge built on pace, pressure, and balanced scoring. Sebastian Aho anchors the offense with 43 points, while Seth Jarvis leads the team with 20 goals. Carolina owns a 12-6-2 road mark.

Detroit (27-15-4) counters with a strong home profile and recent defensive form. The Red Wings are 15-8-1 at Little Caesars Arena and have won three straight, including a 4-0 shutout in Montreal. Lucas Raymond leads the team with 48 points, and Alex DeBrincat's 23 goals continue to drive Detroit's power-play production, which sits near the top quarter of the league.

The Hurricanes defended their home ice in the first clash with the Red Wings, coming away with the 5-2 win in late December. Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov each notched one goal and two assists.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Red Wings +1.5 (-194)

Money line

Hurricanes -133

Red Wings +127

Total

Over 6.5 (+104)

Under 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 12, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Red Wings have gone 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The total has gone over in eight of the Hurricanes' last 12 outings.

The total has gone under in five of the Red Wings' past seven games.

The Hurricanes have won seven of the last eight matchups against the Red Wings.

The under has hit in eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Hurricanes

Noah Philp, C — Day to day (undisclosed).

Pyotr Kochetkov, G — Injured reserve (lower body).

Charles-Alexis Legault, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Red Wings

None.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have almost the same number of points and overall wins this season, while Detroit has more home wins than Carolina has on the road. They have both been in good form lately, with three and four consecutive wins, so the Canes are definitely being overvalued in this spot .... I will have to take a stab with the Red Wings as home dogs in this matchup." — Nikos Lagouretos, PickDawgz

"Both of these teams come into this matchup leading their respective divisions, so this should be a great game to watch .... Carolina has won four games in a row, and they have allowed two goals or fewer in three of those games. Detroit has won three in a row, and they have scored 14 goals during that span. I think either team can win this game, but with Detroit playing very well on home ice plus Gibson being an elite goalie over the last few weeks, I like Detroit here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place