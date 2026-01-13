Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins: Trends, Predictions, And Picks

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for their fifth win in a row as they battle the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. EST.



The Red Wings are 28-15-4 and first in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Carolina Hurricanes at home 4-3 in overtime. Detroit led 3-0 after two periods of play and gave up three goals in the third period. The Red Wings were outshot 34-18, outhit 23-19, and lost in faceoffs 41-24. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-5 on stops. The Red Wings gave the puck away a lot but made up for it with blocked shots. Andrew Copp was the first star of the game with one goal and one assist.



The Bruins are 25-19-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at home 1-0. Boston scored 11 minutes into the game and that was it. The Bruins were outshot 27-19 and outhit 18-15 but won in faceoffs 28-22. The power play was 0-for-6, but the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Giveaways were even and Boston was solid on blocked shots. It was a defensive battle and the first star of the game was Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo with 27 saves.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-194)

Bruins -1.5 (+186)

Money line

Red Wings +117

Bruins -122

Total

OVER 6.5 (+113)

UNDER 6.5 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Bruins Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Boston.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games on the road.

Boston is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Boston's last five games against Detroit.

Boston is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games at home.

Red Wings vs Bruins Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

None

Boston Bruins

Morgan Geekie, C - Day-to-day

Hampus Lindholm, D - Injured reserve

Jordan Harris, D - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Bruins Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 16th in scoring, 16th in goals against, fifth on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 12-7-3 on the road and 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus four in goal differential. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Red Wings winning one at home in overtime and losing the road game in a shootout. Star forward Dylan Larkin has been a key player, contributing a point in 20 out of 26 games this season. During this winning streak, Detroit has been good at getting the offense going early and scoring throughout the game.



Boston is eighth in scoring, 21st in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. David Pastrnak leads the team in assists and points. The Bruins are 15-8-1 at home and 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. They have a plus six in goal differential. Boston has won three games in a row and in that stretch of games, the defense has only allowed three goals. A couple of games ago, the offense scored 10 goals on the New York Rangers. They are playing well on both sides of the puck and the defense is definitely trending up. Jeremy Swayman is the projected starting goaltender for Boston and boasts a strong .903 save percentage this season.

Best Bet: Bruins Money line