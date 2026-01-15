LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and Total

Kurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 10: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball up the court during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Are the Detroit Pistons getting icy in the frost of January? Detroit's 98-92 upset loss to the LA Clippers stands as the second time in two weeks that the Pistons have been held under 100 points. They'll try not to go cold next to the Suns when Phoenix visits Detroit for a tipoff this Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Phoenix Suns arrive for Thursday's tilt amidst a successful winter. Devin Booker leads a deep and versatile Suns backcourt that punished the LA Lakers in a 132-108 blowout two days before Christmas. The 24-16 Suns were just barely above .500 then, but now, they're vying to vault over LeBron's lineup.

The Clippers aren't the only Western Conference team that the 28-10 Pistons have struggled against in 2025-26. Detroit has upset losses to Dallas and Utah on the books. If the Pistons aren't poised to shoot any better on Thursday, the Eastern Conference's leaders may prove to be a flawed bet.

Spread

  • Pistons -6.5 (+100)
  • Suns +6.5 (-108)

Money line 

  • Pistons -223
  • Suns +212

Total 

  • Over 222.5 (-104)
  • Under 222.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Detroit Pistons have lost two of their last three home games.
  • Totals have gone under in each of the Pistons' last five games.
  • Phoenix has defeated Detroit in 10 of the last 12 meetings.

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports 

Detroit Pistons

  • Forward Isaiah Stewart is questionable with an illness.
  • Guard Wendell Moore Jr is questionable with a hamstring strain.
  • Guard Cade Cunningham is questionable with a wrist injury.
  • Center Jalen Duren is questionable with an ankle injury.
  • Forward Tobias Harris is out with a hip injury.

Phoenix Suns

  • Guard Jamaree Bouyea is in treatment for concussion symptoms.
  • Guard Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Predictions and Picks 

The Pistons might've needed a four-day gap in the schedule more than they needed a comeback versus the Clippers. Cade Cunningham's injury absence on Sunday added to a litany of wounds that coach JB Bickerstaff would love to see healed by playoff time. Cunningham was spotted at the practice facility this week, though it is unclear when he will return to the lineup. At least the forward Duncan Robinson, the Pistons' highest-scoring cager with a clean bill of health, has the team's best 3-point shooting stats.

Motor City's pundits are growing restless, whether the Pistons' real starting five is in uniform or not. Cem Yolbulan of Detroit Jock City wants the franchise to trade for forward Jaren Jackson Jr., a potential "true second star" who can create "offense by himself." If Detroit's shooting falls flat again on Thursday, the Suns' sharpshooter Grayson Allen will hold no quarter, although teammate Jalen Green is missed.

Phoenix went cold in its own right on Tuesday, going just 29.6% from beyond the arc in a 127-121 loss at Miami. When an injured club is hosting a team with travel legs, the scoreboard won't be as busy as usual.

Detroit PistonsPhoenix Suns
Kurt BoyerWriter
