Michigan Picks Up Ranked Big Ten Win Over Illinois

In a ranked matchup, the Wolverines lived up to their top-10 billing

The No. 8 Michigan women's basketball team (15-2 overall, 6-1 Big Ten) used its suffocating defense to defeat No. 25 Illinois (14-4, 4-3) by a score of 85-69.

Sophomore forward Olivia Olson led the way for Michigan, scoring 21 points and collecting six rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Syla Swords returned to the floor after missing Sunday's game against Wisconsin, finishing with 11 points and five assists.

The Wolverines came out of the gates blazing. Led by their sophomore stars, Swords and Olson, they made seven of their first nine shots, including a perfect 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. They quickly took an early lead, holding a 19-13 advantage halfway through the first quarter.

Off of every made basket, Michigan jumped into its signature full-court pressure, speeding up the pace of the game and forcing live-ball turnovers

The Wolverines finished the quarter on a 10-0 run, this time flipping the script and attacking the rim. Off of a whopping six Illinois turnovers, Michigan pushed the ball on the fast break and got a plethora of high-percentage looks close to the basket.

On the defensive end, the Wolverines pressure sped the Fighting Illini up. They constantly turned the ball over, and when they did get looks, they couldn't convert. Michigan ended the quarter already in firm control, up 27-13.

The Wolverines fell back into a half-court trap defense if they weren't in full-court pressure, and Illinois struggled with that, too. It couldn't get into any of its sets because it was using all of its energy just trying to keep the ball away from the Wolverines' hands. But the Illini simply couldn't take care of the ball, and Michigan continually took advantage.

By the time the first half came to a close, the Wolverines had forced 10 turnovers and scored 16 points off of them. Olson led the way on the stat sheet, scoring 15 points with four rebounds and two assists. As both teams headed to the locker room, Michigan held a comfortable 47-32 lead.

Illinois looked like a new team for a few minutes out of the break. On the back of an 11-0 run, the Illini cut the Wolverines' lead to just five points, 52-47. Michigan's defense which had been so productive in the first half didn't seem to be fooling Illinois in the second.

But the Wolverines weren't fazed. They saw their opponent's 11-0 run and immediately responded with a 13-0 run of their own with the help of two Olson 3-pointers, making the score 65-47.

So, despite Illinois' comeback attempt, Michigan entered the fourth quarter with a spacious 14-point lead at 69-55.

The Illini didn't have another push in them, and the Wolverines had very little trouble the rest of the way home. They continued to pick apart the defense with timely cuts and paint touches.