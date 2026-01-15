Michigan Pounds The Paint To Best Washington

On the road in Seattle, the Wolverines got back on track.

The first half was ugly, but the No. 2 Michigan men's basketball team (15-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) got right back in the win column with an impressive 82-72 road win over Washington (10-7, 2-4). The Wolverines struggled from behind the arc, but their big guys shouldered the offensive load, carrying them to the victory.

Both teams started off ice cold from the field. They were putting up a lot of 3-pointers, and all of them were clanking off the rim. In the first four minutes of play, only seven total points were scored, with the Wolverines holding the 4-3 advantage.

Following the first media timeout, Michigan abandoned the 3-pointers and started going to its bread-and-butter: getting to the rim and pushing the pace. The Wolverines scored six-straight fastbreak points to get back into a rhythm, while Washington still couldn’t pry the lid off its basket.

About halfway through the period, Michigan finally lifted the 3-pointer curse as freshman guard Trey McKenney banged one home, and graduate forward Will Tschetter followed suit, hitting a triple of his own and adding on a layup. Both teams were still shooting quite poorly from the floor, but Michigan gained the upper hand, leading 22-11 with under eight minutes to play in the half.

Both squads found some offense to end the period, but the numbers were still ugly. Combined, Michigan and Washington shot 7-for-35 from behind the arc, and neither team shot over 40% from the field.

The Wolverines fared better in the poor-shooting half, however, heading back to the locker room with a 39-30 lead.

Washington came out of the break looking rejuvenated offensively, but so did Michigan. The Huskies made a push to close to lead to five, but junior center Aday Mara kept the Wolverines firmly out in front, holding a consistent 10-point lead on the back of their paint dominance.

After both teams couldn't buy a bucket in the first half, the second half flipped the script, as neither team was having much of a problem putting the ball in the basket. Still, neither team could make a move — Michigan couldn't pull away, and the Huskies couldn't close the deficit.

Mara scored 10 points in the first eight minutes of the half, asserting his dominance down low and showing off his touch on 10-foot floaters. The Wolverines were shooting it better from deep than they were in the first half, but with Mara finding success on the interior, there was no reason to force the issue.

For more than nine minutes, neither team scored more than one basket in a row without a response from the opposition. While the teams played tug-of-war on the court, the Wolverines' lead remained steadfast. Michigan operated in the paint while Washington took to the perimeter, but neither squad budged.

With six minutes to play, the Wolverines finally took hold of the momentum. Up by six points, 69-63, they rattled off a quick 7-0 run to take a 76-63 lead with just over four minutes remaining. After 36 minutes of a war of attrition, Michigan had ultimately broken the Huskies down.