Los Angeles Rams vs Chicago Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total

The fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams battle the second-seeded Chicago Bears in this NFC Divisional Round showdown on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. EST.



The Rams just beat the Carolina Panthers on the road in the NFC Wild Card Round 34-31. Los Angeles built an early 14-0 lead, the Panthers battled back to tie things up in the third quarter, and the fourth quarter became a shootout, with quarterback Matthew Stafford doing a go-ahead touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson with 38 seconds left in the game. Los Angeles won in total yards 411-333, while passing and rushing yards were decently close. The Rams won the turnover battle 2-1 and the red zone offense was 4-for-5, while the red zone defense was 0-for-4 on stops. Wide receiver Puka Nacua led the way on offense with 10 catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.



The Bears just beat the Green Bay Packers at home in the NFC Wild Card Round 31-27. This game was a tale of two halves. Chicago was down 21-3 at the half and slowly got back into the game in the second half. They chipped away at the deficit with field goals, timely defense, and somehow scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes. The "cardiac" Bears pulled off another under two minutes left in the game. All the main statistics were pretty even, but Chicago lost the turnover battle 2-0. The red zone offense was 2-for-5 and the red zone defense was 0-for-3 on stops. Tight end Colston Loveland led the way on offense with eight catches for 137 yards.

Spread

Rams -3.5 (-108)

Bears +3.5 (+104)

Money line

Rams -186

Bears +178

Total

OVER 48.5 (-104)

UNDER 48.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rams vs Bears Betting Trends

The LA Rams is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the LA Rams' last seven games.

The LA Rams is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games.

Chicago is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games.

Chicago is 12-4 SU in its last 16 games.

Chicago is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Rams vs Bears Injury Reports

Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB - Questionable

Kevin Dotson, G - Questionable

Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Injured reserve

Shaun Dolac, LB - Injured reserve

Rob Havenstein, OT - Injured reserve

Keir Thomas, LB - Injured reserve

Chicago Bears

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S - Questionable

Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable

DJ Moore, WR - Questionable

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Questionable

Nick McCloud, CB - Questionable

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE - Questionable

Ozzy Trapilo, OT - Injured reserve

T.J. Edwards, LB - Injured reserve

Noah Sewell, LB - Injured reserve

Roschon Johnson, RB - Injured reserve

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE - Injured reserve

Shemar Turner, DT - Injured reserve

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Injured reserve

Zah Frazier, CB - Out

Terell Smith, CB - Injured reserve

Deion Hankins, RB - Injured reserve

Rams vs Bears Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles finished the season ranked first in passing yards, seventh in rushing yards, first in points scored, and 10th in points against. The Rams possess the NFL's most prolific passing offense, but they have rarely played in conditions around 20 degrees under coach Sean McVay. Stafford has thrown at least two touchdowns in eight consecutive playoff games, and he is facing a Bears secondary that led the league in interceptions. Los Angeles will definitely need some time to get their efficient offense going in the cold and Stafford will look to clean up a mostly sloppy game against the Panthers. If the offense is actually off of their game, then it's going to be a close snowball fight.



Chicago finished the season ranked 10th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, ninth in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams is evolving and that 18-point comeback in the Wild Card Round was the largest in Bears postseason history. The Bears will be looking for a way better start on offense and maybe get some momentum from the last game. The elements will give them a bit of an advantage, and they will try and put some solid pressure on Stafford. The defense is still below average in points allowed, and they need to find a way to get some stops in the red zone.

Best Bet: Over