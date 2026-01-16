Remembering The Wolverines’ Greatest Football Career Finales

Part of what makes college football so special is that each player is on a timeline. Regardless of redshirts and the various other exceptions that pop up throughout the sport, players have a limited time to make an impact on their programs, a fact that has led to some truly spectacular send-offs throughout the years at the University of Michigan. It is no surprise that the blue blood has had an endless supply of notable career finales. This article highlights four of the best throughout the years.

QB/RB Tom Harmon

As one of the most legendary Michigan players of all time, it is only right that Tom Harmon's send-off helped earn him a place in a few history books. It was a classic showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, a matchup that typically produced highly competitive games between the spirited rivals.

Instead, the Wolverines laid the hammer on Ohio State, riding Harmon's incredible ability to both throw and run to a 40-0 whooping. Harmon was responsible for five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) as well as all the placekicking duties, making his performance one of the most remarkable in college football history. Head coach Fritz Crisler gave his star offensive player a curtain call, checking him out with seconds on the clock. Thousands of adoring fans, even in Ohio, cheered for a performance that netted Harmon the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and an All-American selection.

DB Charles Woodson

The 1998 season must have felt like a dream for Michigan fans. The Wolverines were a perfect 12-0, and they ended the season as national champions after a decisive win in the Rose Bowl against Washington State. DB Charles Woodson was a massive part of their overall record and a critical piece of Michigan's success in the Rose Bowl.

While Woodson was already regarded as one of, if not the, best player in the nation before the finale, his final performance as a Wolverine sealed that perception. Woodson, who was responsible for an interception and four pass breakups, seemed to appear on the field wherever he was needed most. His presence was the key to slowing down a Cougars offense that had been one of the best in the nation that year, helping to hold them to only 16 points.

Courtest University of Michigan Athletics

Woodson had already won the Heisman Trophy earlier in the season. However, his efforts in the Rose Bowl helped elevate his whole team to national champions, arguably one of the proudest moments in Michigan football history.

WR Mario Manningham

If there is one thing Michigan fans remember about the Capital One Bowl game against the Florida Gators in 2008, it is the amount of scoring. The Wolverines edged out a razor-close 41-35 victory over the Tim Tebow-led Gators, with Michigan WR Mario Manningham playing a significant role in the win during his final game in maize and blue.

Somehow, Manningham made his presence felt in multiple ways on offense. In addition to racking up five catches for 78 yards and the game-opening score, head coach Lloyd Carr entrusted Manningham with seven carries for 53 yards, allowing the Wolverines to throw Florida's defense for a loop on several occasions. While the stat line is not entirely eye-popping, it still represents a crucial contribution from an all-time Wolverine in a substantial bowl game.

RB Blake Corum

Michigan built its most recent title on the running game, and Blake Corum was a critical part of that attack. Throughout the season, he led the nation with a whopping 27 rushing touchdowns, a number he expanded on further in the Wolverines' national championship game against the Washington Huskies.

Corum and fellow running back Donovan Edwards constituted the vast majority of Michigan's offense. The senior took 21 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, putting together one of the best games of his career on the biggest stage that college football has to offer.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Making the showing even sweeter was that the Wolverines cruised to a national championship on Corum's back, making it one of the best single-game performances in modern Michigan history.

Fantastic Finales

While the four performances listed above constitute the best send-off games that Michigan football has ever seen, future players are almost sure to put up numbers that earn them a place on this list. The Wolverines are perennial playoff contenders and have consistently ranked among the nation's best recruiting classes, something that is almost certain to continue thanks to the program's status.