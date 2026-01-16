San Jose Sharks vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The San Jose Sharks will look to win their fifth road game in a row as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Sharks are 24-19-3 and tied for third in the Pacific Division. They just beat the Washington Capitals on the road 3-2. It was a defensive first period with both teams getting a decent amount of good looks on net. The Capitals scored the first goal of the game on the power play, but then the Sharks scored three goals in a little under three minutes. In the third, San Jose played on their heels for most of the period and hung on for the win. The Sharks outshot the Capitals 26-23, won in faceoffs 35-25, but lost in hits 18-16. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops.



The Red Wings are 28-16-4 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Boston Bruins on the road 3-0. Boston scored at the midway mark of the game and scored two more goals in the third period. Detroit was outshot 41-24, outhit 18-14, and lost in faceoffs 43-28. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Red Wings did well with blocking shots and both teams had a decent number of giveaways.

Spread

Sharks +1.5 (-138)

Red Wings -1.5 (+127)

Money line

Sharks +178

Red Wings -186

Total

OVER 6.5 (+100)

UNDER 6.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Sharks vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in nine of San Jose's last 10 games.

San Jose is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

San Jose is 6-1 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last five games against San Jose.

Sharks vs Red Wings Injury Reports

San Jose Sharks

Ty Dellandrea, C - Injured reserve

Vincent Desharnais, D - Injured reserve

Shakir Mukhamadullin, D - Injured reserve

Will Smith, C - Injured reserve

Philipp Kurashev, C - Injured reserve

Carey Price, G - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

None

Sharks vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

San Jose is 14th in scoring, 30th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Macklin Celebrini leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Sharks are 11-10 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for San Jose. The scoring has been trending up, and the team has one of the best records when leading going into the third period. They have been playing well in close games and usually find a way to get the win if the game goes into overtime.



Detroit is 18th in scoring, 15th in goals against, fifth on the power play, and 13th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 16-8-1 at home and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Detroit will be well rested for this game because they haven't played since Tuesday, and they will be ready to get the offense back on track. Before the shutout loss, the Red Wings had a four-game winning streak and were scoring four to five goals per game. They won their last two games at home and even beat the elite Carolina Hurricanes. When they are playing well, it's all about early offense and then the defense settles in.

Best Bet: Over