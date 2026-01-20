5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Win Over Indiana

In many ways, the 86-72 score of this game doesn’t tell the full story — Michigan looked much more than 14 points better than Indiana.

From the opening tip, the Wolverines’ energy was simply too much for the Hoosiers, and this disconnect led to Indiana opening the game shooting 1-for-15 from the field. That poor efficiency didn’t last the entire game, but Michigan came out in a blitz and Indiana never recovered.

The Wolverines did a lot of things really well, but there were also plenty of things that head coach Dusty May would love to clean up. The combination of these two opposites merged to create the final 14-point margin.

Here are five key takeaways from the win…

Defensive Energy Looked Elite

Michigan’s defense looked more like the version of itself that held No. 8 Gonzaga to 61 points. What it may lack in true fundamental discipline, it more than makes up for in energy and chaos — hands everywhere, jumping the passing lanes, switching every screen.

It’s hard to blame Indiana for starting the game looking befuddled. When the Wolverines come out with that kind of energy, it’s nearly impossible to settle into any semblance of an offense. The Hoosiers became stagnant and isolation-heavy, and that’s exactly what Michigan wants.

Indiana settled in midway through the second half, but it was far too late to make any meaningful difference. The next step for the Wolverines is to keep the energy at that level for all 40 minutes.

Self-Inflicted Miscues In The First Half

The reason Michigan hadn’t amassed a much larger lead by halftime was its own mistakes. In the first half alone, it turned the ball over nine times and went 1-for-8 from the free throw line.

Limiting turnovers and making free throws are two things that are controllable. It wasn’t that Indiana’s defense was so hounding that the Wolverines were forced to cough up the ball, rather, they simply were careless at times. They gave up free possessions, thus free chances to score. And it goes without saying that missing free throws leaves points on the board as well.

In the end, these mistakes didn’t hurt the Wolverines, and they cleaned it up significantly in the second half, but they don’t want these miscues to become a habit.

Another Great Game From Cadeau

Junior point guard Elliot Cadeau has really found his footing on offense. Known primarily for his passing prowess, Cadeau has shown plenty of scoring chops in recent games, scoring at least 17 in three of his last four contests.

He finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and one assist. While his assist numbers have been down, his passing has still been quite good. He makes the right pass, and even if it doesn’t directly lead to a score, it sets up his teammates to make the right play.

Cadeau doesn’t need to be a scorer, but when he is, he’s just one more weapon that the opposition has to worry about.

Dominance On The Boards

Michigan out-rebounded Indiana a whopping 41 to 25. This wasn’t unexpected, as the Wolverines are massive on the interior, while the Hoosiers are quite small. But a 16-rebound margin is still impressive.

At times this season, Michigan has allowed too many offensive rebounds, but it did a great job at limiting Indiana’s second-chance opportunities. The Hoosiers nabbed just five offensive rebounds the entire game and scored just four second chance points.

This dominance on the boards is exactly what Michigan hangs its hat on, and it’s a big reason why they were able to comfortably beat Indiana.

Lendeborg Back On Track

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been scuffling a bit offensively as of late. While his defense remains elite, his calf injury at the start of the month seemed to set his offensive game back a step. Against Indiana, however, he looked much more like his pre-injury self.

He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. Both offensively and defensively, he looked great. He’s still not where he wants to be efficiency wise, but he got to the line a few times and got the monkey off his back with a made 3-pointer.