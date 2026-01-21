Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans: Odds, Spread, and Total

Back-to-back game nights aren't the only way an NBA schedule challenges a winning team. The Detroit Pistons must interrupt a successful stint at home to fly to New Orleans for a one-off road game with the Pelicans this Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, before returning home for the weekend's hoops in Motor City.

Detroit finished 5-1 on its stand of six games at Little Caesars Arena. What failure the 31-10 Pistons had, notably a 98-92 upset defeat to the LA Clippers on Jan. 10, was largely seen as the product of injuries. It could be tough to take the Pistons' peak basketball on the road unless the lineup is less bruised overall.

Surely and steadily, key names have come off the Pistons' injury list to produce on the hardwood. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren combined to play more than 71 minutes in the Pistons' squeaker of a 104-103 victory over Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics that ended the big homestand.

Spread

Pistons -9.5 (-108)

Pelicans +9.5 (+100)

Money line

Pistons -355

Pelicans +335

Total

Over 234.5 (-113)

Under 234.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Trends

Detroit is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 road games.

New Orleans snapped a six-game home losing streak on Jan. 14.

Totals have gone under in seven of the last nine encounters.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Isaac Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

New Orleans Pelicans

Guard Dejounte Murray is out with an Achilles injury.

Guard Jose Alvarado is doubtful with an oblique injury.

Guard Herbert Jones is questionable with an ankle injury.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions and Picks

Pistons gamblers face a leap of faith prior to Wednesday's tipoff in New Orleans. Can the Pistons focus quite enough to cover the spread against an inferior team? Detroit's lineup is healthier than it has been for weeks, leading Raunak Bose of the Times of India to opine that a Pistons-Celtics encounter makes for a “contrast in (player) availability.” But the fact remains that the Pistons met an ailing Celtics squad and couldn't cover a thin spread. New Orleans has covered ATS in two of its last three home games.

The Pelicans remain a bad bet on the money line. Yet from a spread-gambling point of view, there's no question that the tanking team plays over its head at home while often collapsing on the road. If you throw out New Orleans' recent win over tanking Washington, the Pelicans have lost six straight road games by nine or more points. In the Big Easy, the 10-35 Pelicans have covered spreads in two of their last three. New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is averaging 22.5 PPG, but his minutes are carefully restricted.