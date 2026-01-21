Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit puts its recent run to the test Wednesday night in Toronto against a Maple Leafs team coming off a blowout home loss. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with coverage on TNT, HBO Max, and truTV.

The Detroit Red Wings (30-16-4) visit the Maple Leafs to open a three-game road trip and the final meeting of the season between the Atlantic Division rivals. Detroit enters the night second in the division and has won seven of its last 10 games, including a 4-3 overtime victory over Ottawa on Sunday.

Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 53 points, while Alex DeBrincat paces the team with 26 goals after scoring the overtime winner against the Senators. Detroit has averaged more than three goals per game over its last five contests and has already won all three previous matchups with Toronto this season, including a 3-2 overtime win on Dec. 28.

Toronto (24-17-8) has dropped three of its last five games, most recently a 6-3 drubbing against Minnesota on home ice. Leading point scorer William Nylander (31 assists, 17 goals) remains sidelined, placing more of the offensive load on Auston Matthews, who leads the Maple Leafs with 25 goals.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-257)

Maple Leafs -1.5 (+212)

Money line

Red Wings +104

Maple Leafs -108

Total

Over 6.5 (+108)

Under 6.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 21, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The Red Wings are 13-10 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Maple Leafs are 12-15 against the spread at home.

The under has hit in four of the Red Wings' past six games.

The over has hit in all five of the Maple Leafs' last home games.

The Red Wings have won eight of the last 12 matchups against the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are 10-5 against the Red Wings when playing in Toronto.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Red Wings

None.

Maple Leafs

Christopher Tanev, D — Injured reserve, lower body.

William Nylander, RW — Injured reserve, groin.

Dakota Joshua, C — Injured reserve, upper body.

Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

"Detroit enters this matchup playing the more consistent hockey of the two teams, especially defensively. While Toronto has been strong at home, the Maple Leafs have struggled to limit shots and goals against, which could be problematic against a Detroit team that capitalizes well on power play opportunities. With Detroit playing confidently on the road and showing better overall balance, the underdog price offers value backing the Red Wings to pull off a road win." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

"Detroit rolls into this contest after winning six of their last seven games and they have scored four goals in four of their last five .... Toronto has lost three of their last four games and they have allowed six goals in all three of those losses. The Maple Leafs have been great on home ice, but Detroit is playing at a very high level and we are getting them at a great price. Take the Red Wings here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place