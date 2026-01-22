Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 31-16-4 Detroit Red Wings would be soaring above the Atlantic Division if the best teams in the group of eight weren't sizzling all at once. Detroit cannot pass red-hot Tampa Bay for first place without a win in this Thursday's road game, featuring the Minnesota Wild as hosts of the Red Wings at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Minnesota may be boasting its best offense in the club's relatively short years, spurred by the playmaker Quinn Hughes arriving via a trade with Vancouver. But the 28-14-9 Wild have found a rough patch in the dead of winter, despite Monday's 6-3 win in Toronto that was led by forward Marcus Foligno's hat trick.

The Red Wings and the Wild don't meet very often, being perched on the divide of two conferences. Does the matchup's proximity lead to a Detroit-Minnesota rivalry when they do play? You wouldn't think so in looking at the Wild's five-game win streak in the matchup that lasted until 2022. Since then, however, Detroit's improved team has given Minnesota a run for its money with three wins in six meetings.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-194)

Wild -1.5 (+163)

Money line

Red Wings +138

Wild -144

Total

Over 6 (+108)

Under 6 (-122)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 22, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Betting Trends

Detroit is 13-3 in its last 16 games against the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Wild have dropped their last three home games.

The Red Wings have won 18 of their previous 25 games.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

None

Minnesota Wild

Winger Marcus Johansson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Winger Matt Boldy is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Centerman Joel Eriksson Ek is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Minnesota Wild Predictions and Picks

If speculators act shy of the Minnesota Wild this Thursday, it's because they can read an injury list. Detroit looks as healthy as any lineup that's braving the fast, furious modern schedule of the NHL could be. The Wild, on the other hand, are banged and bruised at a few positions. Matt Boldy leads Kirill Kaprizov in Minnesota's scoring race with 27 goals, but Team USA's sniper is also injured and missing games.

Will the Red Wings be as psyched for their St. Paul trip as they were for Wednesday's clash of legacy brands in Toronto? Detroit captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime to produce a 2-1 victory, marking the first time "the Red Wings have swept the Leafs in a season series of four or more games" in 30 years according to Ansar Khan of MLive.