Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Houston Rockets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. These juggernauts have not faced off since their second game of the season, a nail-biting affair that resulted in a 115-111 victory for the Pistons. Since then, Detroit has hit its stride, embarking on a 13-game win streak earlier this year to spearhead a 32-10 record, good for first in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets have not had quite as much success, going 26-16 to place them in the thick of a hotly contested Western Conference playoff race.

The first time these teams met, the Rockets were coming off a double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder three days prior to the game. Friday's contest presents a set of even more difficult circumstances, as Houston lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Thursday evening. Forwards Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson both played over 40 minutes and will now have to face one of the most physical defensive teams in the league on the road. The stage is certainly set for a subpar performance from the Rockets as they finish up their East Coast road trip.

Detroit's outlook is far rosier. The Pistons have won seven of their last eight, including each of their last four games. The injury report, while long at first glance, does not contain much to be seriously concerned about, as the only player likely to sit this game out is forward Caris LeVert. With additional rest and their home venue, guard Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have advantages everywhere in this matchup and should capitalize in a game played in front of a national audience.

Spread

Rockets +3.5 (+100)

Pistons -3.5 (-108)

Money line

Rockets +150

Pistons -156

Totals

Over 216.5 (-104)

Under 216.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rockets vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Rockets are only 20-22 ATS this season.

The Rockets are 1-3 ATS in games they play without rest.

The over is 3-1 in games Houston plays without rest.

The Pistons are 22-20 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 5-4 ATS when they play with the rest advantage.

The under is 24-17-1 in Detroit's games.

Rockets vs Pistons Injury Reports

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday, G - Out.

Steven Adams, C - Out.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Questionable.

Duncan Robinson, G - Probable.

Caris LeVert, F - Doubtful.

Ronald Holland II, F - Probable.

Rockets vs Pistons Prediction and Pick