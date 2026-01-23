LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Houston Rockets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. These juggernauts have not faced off since their second game of the season, a nail-biting…

Ezra Bernstein
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on October 24, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Friday. These juggernauts have not faced off since their second game of the season, a nail-biting affair that resulted in a 115-111 victory for the Pistons. Since then, Detroit has hit its stride, embarking on a 13-game win streak earlier this year to spearhead a 32-10 record, good for first in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets have not had quite as much success, going 26-16 to place them in the thick of a hotly contested Western Conference playoff race.

The first time these teams met, the Rockets were coming off a double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder three days prior to the game. Friday's contest presents a set of even more difficult circumstances, as Houston lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Thursday evening. Forwards Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson both played over 40 minutes and will now have to face one of the most physical defensive teams in the league on the road. The stage is certainly set for a subpar performance from the Rockets as they finish up their East Coast road trip.

Detroit's outlook is far rosier. The Pistons have won seven of their last eight, including each of their last four games. The injury report, while long at first glance, does not contain much to be seriously concerned about, as the only player likely to sit this game out is forward Caris LeVert. With additional rest and their home venue, guard Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have advantages everywhere in this matchup and should capitalize in a game played in front of a national audience.

Spread

  • Rockets +3.5 (+100)
  • Pistons -3.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Rockets +150
  • Pistons -156

Totals

  • Over 216.5 (-104)
  • Under 216.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Rockets are only 20-22 ATS this season.
  • The Rockets are 1-3 ATS in games they play without rest.
  • The over is 3-1 in games Houston plays without rest.
  • The Pistons are 22-20 ATS this year.
  • The Pistons are 5-4 ATS when they play with the rest advantage.
  • The under is 24-17-1 in Detroit's games.

Rockets vs Pistons Injury Reports

Houston Rockets

  • Aaron Holiday, G - Out.
  • Steven Adams, C - Out.

Detroit Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham, G - Questionable.
  • Duncan Robinson, G - Probable.
  • Caris LeVert, F - Doubtful.
  • Ronald Holland II, F - Probable.

Rockets vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Rockets are still missing Aaron Holiday and Steven Adams, while the Pistons have ruled out Caris LeVert, with Cade Cunningham listed as questionable. These teams last met on Oct. 24, and it was the Pistons who won by 115-111 on the road. Given the recent form of both teams, I would expect another tight battle in this meeting. The Rockets were starting to heat up before suffering an overtime loss to the 76ers on Thursday, but it's the Pistons who enter as favorites at home as they've quietly been one of the hottest teams in the league, and they are also a dominant 17-4 at home this season. With that being said, I am looking at the Pistons to continue their strong run with a narrow win and cover in this spot."

