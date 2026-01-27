Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday. This would normally be a matchup of two of the best teams in the NBA, but the absence of center Nikola Jokić due to injury looms large for the Nuggets in a huge game here. Despite dealing with that malady, and a variety of others, the Nuggets have managed to continue to play good basketball, going 6-2 in their last eight games. The Pistons have also been excellent in their recent games, going 8-2 in their most recent 10 games, setting the stage for a fun Tuesday night matchup.

While many NBA fans wrote the Pistons' early success off as a flash in the pan, it is now clear that they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Guard Cade Cunningham has been one of the most prolific offensive players in the league, putting up 25.4 points and 9.4 assists per game. The defense ranks second in the NBA in overall rating, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder. With both sides of the team playing exceptionally well, the Pistons present a unique challenge for any team they come across, including the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Head coach David Adelman has quietly been putting on a coaching masterclass for Denver. Without Jokic and forwards Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, he has turned to a crew of career backups to hold down the fort until reinforcements arrive. Somehow, Adelman has not only stayed afloat, but exceeded in a position where most NBA coaches would immediately embark on a losing streak. Forwards Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. deserve credit for their shockingly effective scoring contributions that have served as the backbone of Denver's makeshift lineup. A date with the Pistons will show just how far the Nuggets can go while the core of their team watches in street clothes.

Spread

Pistons -6.5 (-113)

Nuggets +6.5 (+108)

Money line

Pistons -223

Nuggets +212

Totals

Over 216.5 (-104)

Under 216.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Nuggets Betting Trends

Despite their elite record, the Pistons are only 23-21 ATS this year.

The Pistons are 6-10 ATS as road favorites.

The under is 25-18-1 in Detroit's games.

The Nuggets are 27-19 ATS this season, one of the best records in the league.

The Nuggets are 10-10 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 27-19 in Denver's games.

Pistons vs Nuggets Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert, F - Out.

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, G - Questionable.

Christian Braun, F - Out.

Peyton Watson, F - Questionable.

Aaron Gordon, F - Out.

Nikola Jokic, C - Out.

Pistons vs Nuggets Prediction and Pick