Los Angeles Kings vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Los Angeles Kings will look to win their third game in a row as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.



The Kings are 21-16-13 and fourth in the Pacific Division. They just beat the St. Louis Blues on the road 5-4 in a shootout. This was a back and forth game of scoring runs. Los Angeles was up 2-0, the Blues scored three straight, the Kings scored another two goals to retake the lead, but St. Louis tied things up late. Los Angeles won in faceoffs 26-23 but lost in shots 29-28 and hits 20-17. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. Los Angeles had two of the three-star spots, with Alex Laferriere in the first star spot with one goal and one assist.



The Red Wings are 32-16-5 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on the road. Winnipeg scored at the midway point of the game and then the Red Wings tied things up five minutes later. In the third period, Detroit scored four times, scattered throughout the period. The Wings outshot the Jets 31-27 and won in faceoffs 33-27 but were tied in hits at 22. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. The Red Wings had two of the three-star spots, with J.T. Compher scoring two goals.

Spread

Kings +1.5 (-213)

Red Wings -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Kings +113

Red Wings -117

Total

OVER 5.5 (-108)

UNDER 5.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Kings vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Los Angeles' last 14 games.

Los Angeles is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Los Angeles is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Detroit.

Detroit is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last eight games against Los Angeles.

Detroit is 8-1 SU in its last nine games at home.

Kings vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar, C - Injured reserve

Joel Edmundson, D - Day-to-day

Alex Turcotte, C - Day-to-day

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson, D - Out

Kings vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is 28th in scoring, fourth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Adrian Kempe leads the team in assists and points. The Kings are 13-6-6 on the road and 4-2-4 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles has their offense trending up after losing four in a row due to no offense. The defense has still been solid, and the last five games have been decided by one goal. They will try to work on their power play to match the Wings top-10 power play unit.



Detroit is 17th in scoring, tied for 12th in goals against, sixth on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 18-8-1 at home and 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Detroit has won four of their last five games, with a mix of close wins, a low-scoring one, and a one-sided victory. The offense has been efficient, and the defense has remained strong as well. The Wings have won four games in a row at home and the offense has scored a minimum of four goals in each game.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line