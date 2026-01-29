LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Detroit Pistons will continue their road trip across the West Coast with a contest against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday. At the start of the…

Ezra Bernstein
DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 27: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after defeating the Denver Nuggets 109-107 at Ball Arena on January 27, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 27: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates after defeating the Denver Nuggets 109-107 at Ball Arena on January 27, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons will continue their road trip across the West Coast with a contest against the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday. At the start of the season, fans everywhere probably wrote this game off as a meaningless game between a decent, if unspectacular, team and a terrible one. Now, it looks like a premier matchup, with the Pistons holding a 34-11 record while the Suns are 28-19. NBA fans everywhere should be excited for a game that promises to be gritty, physical, and intensely competitive throughout.

The backbone of Detroit's record has been the team's defense. The Pistons rank second in defensive efficiency in the NBA, behind only the vaunted Oklahoma City Thunder. Forward Ausar Thompson continues to grow into his role as a lockdown defender, and center Jalen Duren has emerged as an excellent rim protector. Offensively, guard Cade Cunningham has proven his ability to do everything an NBA superstar can do, consistently scoring in isolation and freeing up open looks for his teammates. A date with a shockingly tough Phoenix defense should give Cunningham and the offense one of its best tests of the year.

While the Pistons have Thompson, Duren, and Cunningham, the Suns have their own slightly worse versions of each player. Forward Dillon Brooks consistently guards the opposing team's best player effectively, providing the team with an identity and a spark on defense. Center Mark Williams is not quite at Duren's level but has proven himself to be an effective pick-and-roll player with a penchant for offensive rebounding. Finally, guard Devin Booker is head coach Jordan Ott's go-to guy when he needs a bucket, much like Cunningham is for the Pistons. In some ways, this is a mirror match, adding even more intrigue to this contest.

Spread

  • Pistons -4.5 (-104)
  • Suns +4.5 (-104)

Money line

  • Pistons -163
  • Suns +156

Totals

  • Over 214.5 (-104)
  • Under 214.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Pistons are 23-22 ATS this year.
  • The Pistons are 6-11 ATS as road favorites.
  • The under is 25-19-1 in Detroit's games.
  • The Suns are 15-6 ATS when they play at home.
  • The Suns are 15-10 ATS as underdogs.
  • The under is 28-19 in Phoenix's games.

Pistons vs Suns Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Caris LeVert, F - Out.

Phoenix Suns

  • Devin Booker, G - Out.
  • Jalen Green, G - Questionable.
  • Collin Gillespie, G - Questionable.
  • Isaiah Livers, F - Questionable.

Pistons vs Suns Prediction and Pick

Phoenix's ability to score consistently is in major question in this game. Booker has already been ruled out, and with both Green and Gillespie questionable, it is entirely possible that the Suns are left without a facilitator on offense. The Pistons are almost entirely healthy, but they just allowed a similarly hobbled Denver Nuggets team to take them down to the wire. The injuries make the spreads exceedingly difficult to work with, but the under looks promising. Even without their scorers, the Suns will give their all on defense, and that should keep things low-scoring throughout.

Detroit PistonsPhoenix Suns
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 15: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena on January 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 10: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball up the court during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
NBADetroit Pistons vs Phoenix Suns: Odds, Spread, and TotalKurt Boyer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect