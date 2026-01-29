Washington Capitals vs Detroit Red Wings Odds, Spread, and Total

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 18: Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his overtime goal to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 with teammates at Little Caesars Arena on January 18, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Washington's road-heavy stretch ends Thursday in Detroit, where the Red Wings have already had the upper hand this season. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena, with coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Red Wings (32-17-5) enter the night 18-9-1 at home and have a chance to complete the season sweep against the Caps. Detroit is averaging 3.07 goals per game and owns a 24.1% power play, led by Lucas Raymond (18 goals, 40 assists) and Alex DeBrincat (28 goals).

The Capitals (25-22-7), meanwhile, are 11-12-4 on the road and have dropped six of their last seven games. Tom Wilson leads Washington with 22 goals and 46 points, while John Carlson has 34 assists from the blue line. Goaltender Logan Thompson enters with an 18-16-4 record, 2.46 goals-against average, and .912 save percentage.

The Red Wings needed overtime to secure the 3-2 win the last time the two teams squared off.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-233)

Red Wings -1.5 (+208)

Money line

Capitals +113

Red Wings -117

Total

Over 6.5 (-104)

Under 6.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 29, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The Capitals are 16-11 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Red Wings are 12-16 against the spread in home games.

The total has gone over in four of the Capitals' past six matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the Red Wings' last 10 games.

The Capitals have lost five of their last six road games.

The Red Wings have won four of the last five home matchups against the Capitals.

Capitals vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Capitals

Pierre-Luc Dubois, C — Injured reserve (abdomen).

Matt Roy, D — Day to day (lower body).

Rasmus Sandin, D — Day to day (lower body).

Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson, D — Day to day (lower body).

Capitals vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

"The Red Wings hold the upper hand in this matchup primarily due to home-ice advantage and the Capitals' recent struggles on the back end of road swings. While Washington has the veteran savvy, Detroit's speed on the wings—specifically from Raymond and Alex DeBrincat—should exploit a Capitals defense that has looked increasingly mobile-challenged." — Erik Gibbs, SportyTrader

"Washington is a very experienced team with many excellent pieces. They have not played well lately (1-5-1 in their last seven), and time is running out for their playoff hopes. If there was ever a time for Washington to empty the tank, it is during these last four games before the Olympic break .... I am expecting an added urgency to their play. Detroit is 1-1-1 in their last three games, and while they have been an elite team this season, I think they may be in for a surprise." — Tyler Mortimer, Pickswise