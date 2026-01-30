Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Pistons will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at 10 p.m. EST.



The Pistons are 34-12 and first in the Eastern Conference standings. They just lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road 114-96. It was a close first quarter, but then the Detroit offense was trending down as the game went on. The Pistons had solid defense in the second half, but hardly any scoring. Detroit lost in field goal percentage from 46.8%-42.5% and made 3-pointers 16-6. The Pistons lost on made free throws 24-16, but they took care of the ball and did well with points in the paint. Cade Cunningham led the way on offense with 26 points.



The Warriors are 27-22 and eighth in the Western Conference standings. They just beat the Utah Jazz on the road 140-124. Golden State built an early 10-point lead and slowly stretched it up to the mid 20s and never really looked back. It was a true strength in numbers type of game and the three-pointers were falling for the Dubs. The Warriors won in making 3-pointers 23-15 and in free throws 25-21. Golden State won in field goal percentage 53.4%-48.8% and both teams turned the ball over a lot. Stephen Curry led the way on offense with 27 points.

Spread

Pistons +1.5 (+100)

Warriors -1.5 (-113)

Money line

Pistons +117

Warriors -122

Total

OVER 224.5 (-108)

UNDER 224.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Jan. 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Warriors Betting Trends

Detroit is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Detroit's last 13 games.

Detroit is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Golden State is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Golden State's last eight games.

Golden State is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.

Pistons vs Warriors Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert, G - Out

Tolu Smith, F - Day-to-day

Golden State Warriors

L.J. Cryer, G - Out

Jonathan Kuminga, F - Out

Seth Curry, SG - Out

Jimmy Butler III, F - Out

Pistons vs Warriors Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently 11th in points, second in points allowed, and second in point differential. Cunningham leads the team in points per game and assists per game. The Pistons are 15-7 on the road and 7-3 in their last 10 games. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for Detroit, and they will look for more consistency on offense. The Pistons enter this game with the league's top-ranked defense in blocks and steals. Detroit hasn't lost two games in a row in a month and lately have had a few low-scoring defensive wins.



Golden State is currently 13th in points, 10th in points allowed, and 10th in point differential. Curry leads the team in points per game. The Warriors are 17-7 at home and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Golden State is still slowly recovering from the Butler season-ending ACL injury and, so far, they have gone 2-3. With the trade deadline coming up next week, the team finally had a solid shooting effort from everyone in the Jazz game, so the players can show their value of staying or being traded. This next stretch of games will be against some of the best teams in the East and West, and the Dubs' depth will be tested.

Best Bet: Under