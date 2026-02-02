Detroit Red Wings vs Colorado Avalanche: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings will look to end a three-game losing streak as they battle the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at 9 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 32-18-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just lost to the Avs 5-0 at home. Detroit gave up goals in every period and couldn't find the back of the net, even though they outshot Colorado 28-21. They also won in hits 16-12 and in faceoffs 32-27. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-2 for on stops. Detroit was decent in blocked shots and a lot of their top guys had a negative two in plus/minus.

The Avalanche are 36-8-9 and first in the Central Division. In the Detroit game, they scored twice in the first, twice in the second, and once in the third period. Colorado was decent in blocked shots and did give the puck away a lot. They had all three of the three stars spots, with Nathan MacKinnon as the first star, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood as the second star, and defenseman Brent Burns as the third star. Colorado's top line and a few of their defensemen had solid plus/minus games.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-138)

Avalanche -1.5 (+122)

Money line

Red Wings +178

Avalanche -186

Total

OVER 6.5 (+100)

UNDER 6.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Avalanche Betting Trends

Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 1-14 SU in its last 15 games against Colorado.

Detroit is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Colorado's last nine games.

Colorado is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Colorado's last six games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Avalanche Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson, D - Injured reserve

Colorado Avalanche

Martin Necas, C - Day-to-day

Devon Toews, D - Day-to-day

Gabriel Landeskog, LW - Out

Logan O'Connor, RW - Injured reserve

Jacob MacDonald, D - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Avalanche Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 19th in scoring, 13th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 14-8-4 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit has lost four of their last five games, with two of the games being close defeats, one low-scoring one, a high-scoring win, and the ugly recent shutout loss. Detroit will look to build on the decent amount of shots they just got against the Avs and try to score on the quality chances early.



Colorado is first in scoring, first in goals against, 31st on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. MacKinnon leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Avalanche is 20-2-4 at home and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Colorado just had an average January, but they are still the complete package on both sides of the puck. They are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games against the Red Wings, but they have lost two home games in a row, with both sides of the puck being inconsistent.

Best Bet: Over