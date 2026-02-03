Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Denver Nuggets will face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday in a battle of two of the best teams in the NBA. All-world center Nikola Jokic has returned from a long injury layoff to continue to lead a Nuggets team that currently owns the third seed in the Western Conference. The Pistons have maintained their hold on the first seed in the East with a 36-12 record, highlighted by a recent two-point road win over the team they host on Tuesday night.

While the Nuggets managed to go 10-6 without him, Jokic's return is obviously a massive boost to both play and morale in Denver. His presence, paired with massively improved play from guys like forwards Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther, should continue to allow the Nuggets to play well as fellow forwards Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon work towards a healthy return. Head coach David Adelman's team kept things exceedingly close against the Pistons a couple of weeks ago without Jokic, a fact that should provide a boost of confidence as they head into a hostile arena.

Seeing this Detroit defense face off with Jokic is reason enough to watch this game. Center Jalen Duren was just named to his first All-Star team, largely because of his excellent defense, and reserve center Isaiah Stewart also stands out as one of the best stoppers at the position. Guard Cade Cunningham continues to stand out as one of the best offensive players in basketball, providing instant offense when he is on the floor. The nearly-healthy Nuggets will be an excellent litmus test for a rolling Pistons team.

Spread

Nuggets +3.5 (+104)

Pistons -3.5 (-113)

Money line

Nuggets (+163)

Pistons (-170)

Totals

Over 227.5 (-104)

Under 227.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Nuggets vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA ATS, going 29-21.

The Nuggets are 7-1 ATS as road underdogs.

The over is 31-19 in Denver's games.

The Pistons are 25-23 ATS this season.

The Pistons are only 10-10 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 27-20-1 in Detroit's games.

Nuggets vs Pistons Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun, F - Out.

Aaron Gordon, F - Out.

Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert, F - Out.

Nuggets vs Pistons Prediction and Pick