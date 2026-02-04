LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Detroit Red Wings vs Utah Mammoth: Odds, Spread, And Total

Michael Garaventa
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings looks to get a second period shot off past Lars Eller #89 of the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on January 18, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings will look to keep the defense trending up as they battle the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 33-18-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Colorado Avalanche on the road 2-0. Detroit scored in the first minute of the game and scored an empty netter in the final minute of the match. The Red Wings outshot the Avs 25-21, but lost in hits 29-27 and in faceoffs 25-23. The power play was 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Both teams did well with blocked shots, and Detroit benefited from some Colorado puck giveaways. The Wings had all three of the three-star spots, with the number one spot going to goaltender John Gibson.

The Mammoth are 29-23-4 and fourth in the Central Division. They just beat the Vancouver Canucks at home 6-2. Utah led 2-1 after one period of play and then scored three straight goals in the second to really bust the game open. The Canucks did get a late goal in the second, but Utah scored one more time midway through the third period. The Mammoth won in faceoffs 27-20, but lost in shots 23-20 and in hits 21-13. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4 on stops. Utah had all three of the three-star spots, with the number one spot going to Nick Schmaltz, who had a hat-trick and one assist.

Spread

  • Red Wings +1.5 (-213)
  • Mammoth -1.5 (+178)

Money line

  • Red Wings +127
  • Mammoth -133

Total

  • OVER 6.5 (+117)
  • UNDER 6.5 (-127)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Mammoth Betting Trends

  • Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.
  • Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games against Utah.
  • Detroit is 5-2 SU in its last seven games on the road.
  • The total has gone OVER in six of Utah's last eight games.
  • Utah is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games.
  • The total has gone UNDER in four of Utah's last five games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Mammoth Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

  • Simon Edvinsson, D - Injured reserve

Utah Mammoth

  • Logan Cooley, C - Injured reserve
  • Anson Thornton, G - Injured reserve
  • Alexander Kerfoot, C - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Mammoth Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 19th in scoring, 12th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 15-8-4 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit has excelled in tight games, posting a 15-2-3 record in matches decided by a single goal and shutting out the best team on the road is very impressive. However, the offense has been below average the last few games and will look to get more quality chances.

Utah is 14th in scoring, sixth in goals against, 32nd on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Clayton Keller leads the team in assists and points. The Mammoth are 16-8-2 at home and 7-3 in their last 10 games. Utah plays at a fast pace in games and has solid scoring depth. They have several young and solid offensive forwards and a good core of players overall. The defense is trending up, and Utah has won five of their last six home games.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line

Detroit has done well in close games, and this game will have that vibe. Utah has done well at home lately, but they have been a bit inconsistent on both sides of the puck in their last few games. The Red Wings also feel great after shutting out the elite Avalanche.

