Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

How do the Detroit Pistons play against tanking teams in regional TV games? Unfortunately for Thursday's opposing Washington Wizards, set to tip off against the host Pistons at 7 p.m. EST, the Pistons have been taking every shot to hurt the have-nots while building a 37-12 record and a new three-game win streak.

Detroit smashed the Brooklyn Nets by a huge margin of 130-77 last Sunday, led by center Jalen Duren's 21-point double-double in merely two full quarters of playing time. Prior to that, Cade Cunningham's lineup feasted in its handful of games against teams assured to miss the playoffs, such as Sacramento, New Orleans, and Indiana. The LA Clippers are the poorest team to beat Detroit in regulation thus far.

To be fair, Washington took Detroit into overtime on Nov. 10, with Motor City notching the 137-135 win in single OT thanks to Cunningham's 46 points and a triple-double. The Pistons might love to prove that result was a fluke. But can they do so less than 48 hours after a drama with the Denver Nuggets?

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (-117)

Wizards +3.5 (+100)

Money line

Pistons -669

Wizards +614

Total

Over 227.5 (+104)

Under 226.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Betting Trends

Detroit has defeated Washington in five of the last six meetings.

Gambling totals have gone under in 16 of the last 22 encounters.

Totals have gone under in 10 of Detroit's last 11 home games.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Tolu Smith is questionable with a calf injury.

Guard Kevin Huerter is out with a back injury.

Forward Dario Saric is out, not due to injury.

Washington Wizards

Guard Tre Johnson is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Tristan Vukcevic is out with a hamstring injury.

Guard Cam Whitmore is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Point guard Trae Young is out with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Predictions and Picks

The Pistons had their second crazy clash with the Nuggets in eight days on Tuesday. Detroit drew up a nice lead with an edge in fast-break points, but had to hold off a furious Nuggets comeback to go 2-0 against the Mile High City. Cunningham again paced the Pistons' scoring with 29 points, though the foremost statistic is that the 24-year-old is maintaining the NBA lead in assists per contest at 9.8.

Detroit's front office isn't sitting on its success. The Pistons are "acquiring Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric" from the Chicago Bulls, as per the reporting of Omari Sankofa II in a free-of-charge read from the Detroit Free Press, giving up the shooting guard Jaden Ivey in exchange. Huerter's career 37.1% mark from downtown, not to mention his double-digit point average, is a shiny upside in the deal for Detroit.