Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread, and Total

The Pistons arrive in Charlotte owning the East's best record, but the Hornets are playing their best basketball of the season as the teams meet Monday night at Spectrum Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network.

Detroit (38-13) visits Charlotte (25-28) on Monday night as the Pistons continue a road swing against a Hornets team riding a nine-game winning streak overall and a four-game home streak.

The Pistons (38-13) enter with the best record in the Eastern Conference and a 16-7 mark away from home. Detroit averages 117.5 points per game, third-best in the East, while allowing just 109.7.

Cade Cunningham leads the offense at 25.1 points and 9.7 assists per game, anchoring a group that has won four of its last five, including a 118-80 rout of New York on Friday. Jalen Duren is listed as a game-time decision with a knee issue.

Winners of nine straight and four in a row at home, Charlotte (25-28) has climbed into the East's final play-in spot behind balanced scoring and improved defense. The Hornets average 116.0 points and have held opponents to 103.6 points per game over their last 10.

Brandon Miller leads the team at 20.3 points per game, while LaMelo Ball averages 7.5 assists. Charlotte won the first meeting 112-86 on Dec. 20 in Detroit.

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (+108)

Hornets +3.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Pistons -144

Hornets +138

Total

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Hornets Betting Trends

The Pistons are 12-11 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Pistons' past 18 matchups.

The under has hit in 10 of the last 11 meetings between these teams.

The Pistons have won six of the last eight matchups against the Hornets.

The Hornets have won 12 of the last 15 games against the Pistons played in Charlotte.

Pistons vs Hornets Injury Reports

Pistons

Jalen Duren, C — Day to day (knee).

Ronald Holland II, SF — Day to day (personal).

Dario Saric, PF — Day to day (undisclosed).

Hornets

Malaki Branham, G — Out (trade).

Coby White, G — Out (calf).

Pistons vs Hornets Predictions and Picks

"The Pistons suffered a hiccup loss to the lowly Wizards but bounced back in fine fashion with a statement win over the Knicks in their last outing. The Hornets just took down the Hawks for their ninth-straight win on Saturday. You can make an argument for either side here, but the Pistons were so impressive in their last outing, and I think they get the job done here if they come out with the same level of intensity on the defensive end. This should be a close one, but I will lean towards the visitors at the short line." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Pistons are going to be favored because they've been the more consistent team this season and have no issues winning on the road. However, we were high on the Hornets from the start of the season, and they've won nine straight games. This is the best stretch of ball the Hornets have played since the Great Depression. The confidence is oozing from this team, and they're playing with a pep in their step .... I'm not stepping in front of these Hornets, especially when getting in the underdog role." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place