Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit will try to extend a six-game winning streak over Canada’s club when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors for an Eastern Conference clash this Wednesday, set to tip off…

Kurt Boyer
TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 15: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons passes the ball as Jakob Poeltl #19 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the Emirates NBA Cup game at Scotiabank Arena on November 15, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
(Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)

Detroit will try to extend a six-game winning streak over Canada's club when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors for an Eastern Conference clash this Wednesday, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST. 

Detroit and Toronto's tilts could be hard for gamblers to get a grip on due to the timing. The Pistons and Raptors haven't played yet this season, and they won't meet again until spring. Most of Toronto itself is obsessed with Team Canada at the Winter Olympics. Detroit had to launch its current four-game road swing visiting the lava-hot Charlotte Hornets, resulting in an impressive 110-104 victory on Monday.

Bookmakers are sure of one thing, and that's that Detroit is performing - and scoring - at a higher level than Toronto. The 32-22 Raptors are on a two-game winning streak, but they needed to be fed a pair of cupcakes, namely the Bulls and the Pacers, to get back into the win column after dropping three of the prior four games. The first-place Pistons can boast of the league's second-best road record of 17-7.

Spread

  • Pistons -1.5 (+100)
  • Raptors +1.5 (-108)

Money line

  • Pistons -108
  • Raptors +104

Total

  • Over 222.5 (-104)
  • Under 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Detroit has beaten Toronto in six consecutive meetings. 
  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 on their current home stand.
  • Totals have gone under in four of the last five encounters.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Forward Ron Holland is questionable for personal reasons.
  • Forward Tolu Smith is out until Feb. 19th with a calf injury.

Toronto Raptors

  • Center Jakob Poeltl is questionable with a back injury.
  • Point guard Chucky Hepburn is out with a knee injury.
  • Forward Collin Murray-Boyles is out with a thumb injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

Cade Cunningham didn't heat up from downtown against Charlotte, but the superstar guard found other ways to help the Pistons put an end to the Hornets' long win streak. Cunningham paced Detroit with 33 points, dished seven assists, grabbed nine boards, and sank all seven of his charity shots. Less welcome news is that big man Isaiah Stewart is in line for a suspension after leaving the bench for a four-ejection fight. ESPN's Bobby Marks, posting on X, says it will be a “very long time” before Stewart plays again. 

The Raptors can't affect a game's outcome from the backcourt as much as the Charlotte Hornets can. Against the Pistons, the Raptors will have to rely heavily on forwards such as Scottie Barnes, whose double-double on Monday evening included 14 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, who sets the pace for Toronto's scoring, netted only 13 points against one of the league's poorest teams of 2025-26. 

Toronto already struggles to score enough to win. Against a Detroit defense that held the New York Knicks to just 80 points last week, we're not fond of the Raptors' chances to get above 99 and cover the spread.

Detroit PistonsNBA
Kurt BoyerWriter
