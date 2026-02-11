Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors: Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit will try to extend a six-game winning streak over Canada's club when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors for an Eastern Conference clash this Wednesday, set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Detroit and Toronto's tilts could be hard for gamblers to get a grip on due to the timing. The Pistons and Raptors haven't played yet this season, and they won't meet again until spring. Most of Toronto itself is obsessed with Team Canada at the Winter Olympics. Detroit had to launch its current four-game road swing visiting the lava-hot Charlotte Hornets, resulting in an impressive 110-104 victory on Monday.

Bookmakers are sure of one thing, and that's that Detroit is performing - and scoring - at a higher level than Toronto. The 32-22 Raptors are on a two-game winning streak, but they needed to be fed a pair of cupcakes, namely the Bulls and the Pacers, to get back into the win column after dropping three of the prior four games. The first-place Pistons can boast of the league's second-best road record of 17-7.

Spread

Pistons -1.5 (+100)

Raptors +1.5 (-108)

Money line

Pistons -108

Raptors +104

Total

Over 222.5 (-104)

Under 222.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 11, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Betting Trends

Detroit has beaten Toronto in six consecutive meetings.

The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 on their current home stand.

Totals have gone under in four of the last five encounters.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Ron Holland is questionable for personal reasons.

Forward Tolu Smith is out until Feb. 19th with a calf injury.

Toronto Raptors

Center Jakob Poeltl is questionable with a back injury.

Point guard Chucky Hepburn is out with a knee injury.

Forward Collin Murray-Boyles is out with a thumb injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

Cade Cunningham didn't heat up from downtown against Charlotte, but the superstar guard found other ways to help the Pistons put an end to the Hornets' long win streak. Cunningham paced Detroit with 33 points, dished seven assists, grabbed nine boards, and sank all seven of his charity shots. Less welcome news is that big man Isaiah Stewart is in line for a suspension after leaving the bench for a four-ejection fight. ESPN's Bobby Marks, posting on X, says it will be a “very long time” before Stewart plays again.

The Raptors can't affect a game's outcome from the backcourt as much as the Charlotte Hornets can. Against the Pistons, the Raptors will have to rely heavily on forwards such as Scottie Barnes, whose double-double on Monday evening included 14 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, who sets the pace for Toronto's scoring, netted only 13 points against one of the league's poorest teams of 2025-26.