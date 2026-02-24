LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Michigan Takes Down Minnesota, Clinches Share Of Big Ten Title

Taking down Minnesota by a final score of 77-67, Michigan clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title…

Eli Trese
L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines brings the ball up court during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)
Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

For the first time since 2021, the Wolverines will be Big Ten regular season champions.

Pulling away in the second half, the No. 3 Michigan men's basketball team (26-2 overall, 16-1 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota (13-15, 6-11) by a final score of 77-67, clinching a share of the Big Ten Title.

The Golden Gophers' plan of attack was clear from the get-go: They wanted to minimize Michigan's frontcourt impact. They started the game in a zone defense, daring the Wolverines to shoot and taking away post-isolation scenarios away from the Wolverines' big men.

On the offensive end, Minnesota was content to fire away from 3-point land. It lacked the size to be able to truly compete down low, so its best chance to take down Michigan was to shoot lights out.

For a large portion of the first half, their plan worked. With just under eight minutes to play in the half, the Gophers boasted a slim 20-19 lead. They had made four of their 10 3-point shots, and Michigan's frontcourt was really yet to get involved. The Wolverines found some success when attacking the middle of the zone, but they were settling from 3-point looks more often than usual.

But Michigan found its stroke for a moment down the stretch of the first half, and at the same time, the Gophers went ice cold. Three 3-pointers — one from graduate guard Nimari Burnett and two from freshman guard Trey McKenney — along with a dunk from sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. sent the Wolverines on an 11-0 run. Meanwhile, Minnesota missed eight straight shots, allowing Michigan to open up a 30-20 lead with 2:56 to play in the period.

They couldn't keep the margin, though. The Gophers closed out the final minutes of the half on an 8-2 run of their own.

It wasn't a pristine half from the Wolverines, and it probably didn't want to get dragged into a 3-point shootout, but they still entered halftime sporting a 32-28 advantage.

The first five minutes of the second half was a game of call-and-response. If Michigan scored, Minnesota had an answer. If the Gophers got a stop, so did the Wolverines. Neither team was shrinking, but neither team held an advantage. With 15 minutes to play, Michigan owned a 44-39 lead.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason provided a nice spark out of the under-16 minute timeout, however, that helped the Wolverines open a more sizeable lead. First, he knocked down a left-corner triple, then he completed a lob to junior center Aday Mara on the ensuing possession. To cap off his run, he immediately collected a steal and an easy transition layup to give Michigan a 51-42 lead.

The Gophers worked their deficit back down to four, but the Wolverines responded by unloaded a barrage of 3-pointers. McKenney and junior guard Elliot Cadeau both knocked one down, but not to be outdone, Cason added two more of his own to stretch the lead to 63-49 with 7:26 to play.

That 14-point lead was sizeable enough for Michigan to glide to the finish line without too much resistance from the Gophers — although they did cut the deficit down to 10 by the final buzzer.

As time expired, the Wolverines collected not only another Big Ten win, but a share of the Big Ten regular season title. A share of the title isn't the final goal — they want it all, and they'll have a chance to earn that in the coming weeks — but it certainly is testament to the season this squad has put together thus far.

