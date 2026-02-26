Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Odds, Spread, And Total

After being off for a few weeks, the Detroit Red Wings will look to get back in the win column as they battle the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 33-19-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they lost to the Utah Mammoth on the road 4-1. After one period, Detroit was down 2-0, and they gave up an early third-period goal as well. The Red Wings did get a late power play goal, but by then it was too late. Detroit outshot Utah 30-25, outhit them 24-15, and won in faceoffs 32-30. The power play was 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. The Red Wings had some quality scoring chances blocked, and a handful of their best guys had negative plus/minus.

The Senators are 28-22-7 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they beat the Philadelphia Flyers on the road 2-1 in overtime. Halfway through the game, the Sens scored the first goal of the game. The Flyers tied things up late in the game, and Ottawa won 47 seconds into overtime. The Senators outshot the Flyers 27-16 and won in faceoffs 25-21, but lost in hits 23-20. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Ottawa did well with blocked shots, and both teams gave the puck away a decent amount. Tim Stutzle was the first star of the game with one goal.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-209)

Senators -1.5 (+182)

Money line

Red Wings +126

Senators -135

Total

OVER 6 (-106)

UNDER 6 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Feb. 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Senators Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Detroit is 5-13 SU in its last 18 games against Ottawa.

Ottawa is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Ottawa is 4-2 SU in its last six games at home.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Ottawa's last 10 games when playing at home against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Senators Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Simon Edvinsson, D - Injured reserve

Ottawa Senators

David Perron, LW - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Senators Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20th in scoring, 12th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 15-9-4 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Before the Olympic break, Detroit lost four of their last five games, and the offense was really struggling. This team still has a little cushion going for them for potentially being outside the playoff picture, and a good start on offense will be their main focus.



Ottawa is 12th in scoring, 24th in goals against, eighth on the power play, and 30th on the penalty kill. Stutzle leads the team in goals and points. The Senators are 14-10-4 at home and 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Before the Olympic break, Ottawa won five of their last six games. Some of those victories were multi-goal wins against a few of the best teams in the league. Their last few games were one-goal games, and the defense is trending up.

Best Bet: Under