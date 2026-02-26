LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Michigan Women’s Hoops Pulls Off Improbable Comeback To Beat Ohio State in Overtime

COLUMBUS, OHIO - FEBRUARY 25: Syla Swords #12 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammate Macy Brown #2 after making a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena on February 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan defeated Ohio State 88-86 in overtime. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
The No. 8-ranked Michigan women's basketball team came back to beat No. 13 Ohio State 88-86 in overtime on Wednesday night. Olivia Olson was the ultimate hero, driving to the hoop and finishing for a basket in the closing seconds, to cap a stunning 10-0 run that earned the Wolverines an improbable road OT victory.

The Wolverines trailed 86-78 with just 1:36 to go in the extra frame, as victory seemed all-but assured for the Buckeyes. But that's when junior guard Macy Brown rallied the team all by herself by scoring eight straight points, tying the game with a 3-pointer with just 15 seconds left.

After a missed triple by Ohio State's Bryn Martin, Syla Swords pulled down the rebound and called timeout to send Michigan up the floor. Olson then did the rest, delivering the go-ahead shot that proved to be the game-winner. The sophomore guard led all scorers with 31 points on the night, setting a new career-best mark for a single game.

Michigan's win snaps a five-game losing streak against Ohio State, and marks their first road victory against their Big Ten rival since 2022. The Wolverines have the Maryland Terrapins up next on Saturday, their final home contest of the regular season.

Matt DolloffSports Editor
