Michigan Women’s Hoops Pulls Off Improbable Comeback To Beat Ohio State in Overtime

The No. 8-ranked Michigan women's basketball team came back to beat No. 13 Ohio State 88-86 in overtime on Wednesday night. Olivia Olson was the ultimate hero, driving to the hoop and finishing for a basket in the closing seconds, to cap a stunning 10-0 run that earned the Wolverines an improbable road OT victory.

The Wolverines trailed 86-78 with just 1:36 to go in the extra frame, as victory seemed all-but assured for the Buckeyes. But that's when junior guard Macy Brown rallied the team all by herself by scoring eight straight points, tying the game with a 3-pointer with just 15 seconds left.

After a missed triple by Ohio State's Bryn Martin, Syla Swords pulled down the rebound and called timeout to send Michigan up the floor. Olson then did the rest, delivering the go-ahead shot that proved to be the game-winner. The sophomore guard led all scorers with 31 points on the night, setting a new career-best mark for a single game.