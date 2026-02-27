Detroit Red Wings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings are on stop four of their five-game road trip, as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 34-19-6 and second in the Atlantic Division. They just beat the Ottawa Senators on the road 2-1 in overtime. In the first period, Detroit gave up a late power play goal, but in the second period, they tied the game with a power play goal of their own. The Red Wings were outshot 27-20, outhit 30-18, and lost in faceoffs 40-25. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Both teams did well blocking shots, and goaltender John Gibson was the first star of the game with 26 saves.

The Hurricanes are 37-15-6 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They just beat the Tampa Bay Lightning at home 5-4. In the first period, Carolina led 3-0 seven minutes into the game. The Bolts scored two goals late in the period and tied things up early in the second. The teams went back and forth with goals again in the second, and the Hurricanes scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Carolina outshot Tampa 33-28 and outhit them 23-15, but lost on faceoffs 36-29. The power play was 1-for-2, and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. Both teams gave the puck away a lot and did well blocking shots. The Canes had all three of the three-star spots.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 2-7 SU in its last nine games against Carolina.

The total has gone OVER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Carolina's last 12 games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

N/A

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov, G - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20th in scoring, 12th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 15th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 16-9-4 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. On this five-game road trip, Detroit has yet to score more than two goals in a game, but at least the defense has been their for them.



Carolina is seventh in scoring, sixth in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points. The Hurricanes are 22-8-2 at home and 8-0-2 in their last 10 games. The Canes have won four games in a row, and they are playing well on both sides of the puck. Three of those four games were one-goal victories, and the key has been getting off to good starts in games.

Best Bet: Under