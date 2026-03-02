Detroit Red Wings vs Nashville Predators: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings will look to finish their five-game road trip with a winning record as they battle the Nashville Predators on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 34-20-6 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They currently sit in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and have a point cushion of not being in a playoff spot. Detroit just lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road, 5-2. After one period of play, the Red Wings were down 2-0 and then 3-0 early in the second period. Detroit got two late goals to make things interesting going into the third period. However, the Red Wings gave up two early goals in the final period and couldn't complete the comeback. Detroit was outshot 36-29 and lost in faceoffs 31-26, but won in hits 26-20. The power play was 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops.

The Predators are 27-24-8 and fifth in the Central Division. They are just three points back of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Nashville just lost to the Dallas Stars on the road, 3-2, in overtime. In the first period, the Preds scored two goals towards the end of the period, gave up a late goal in the second, and scored the tying goal early in the third. Nashville outshot Dallas 27-25, outhit 26-20, and won in faceoffs 32-23. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3 on stops. A couple of forwards put up a decent amount of shots and only a few plus/minus marks for the game.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+220)

Predators +1.5 (-250)

Money line

Red Wings -111

Predators +105

Total

OVER 6 (-113)

UNDER 6 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Predators Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Detroit is 4-9 SU in its last 13 games against Nashville.

Nashville is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Nashville's last seven games at home.

Nashville is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing at home against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Predators Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

N/A

Nashville Predators

Adam Wilsby, D - Day-to-day

Red Wings vs Predators Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20th in scoring, 13th in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 16-10-4 on the road and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. On this five-game road trip, Detroit has been in a win-loss mode, and in five straight games, they have scored two goals or fewer. The defense has been inconsistent, but it has shown up for them a bit on this trip.



Nashville is 21st in scoring, 27th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 14th on the penalty kill. Ryan O'Reilly leads the team in assists and points. The Predators are 16-12-3 at home and 4-2-4 in their last 10 games. Nashville leads the season series 1-0, as they beat Detroit on the road 6-3 on Nov. 26. They have lost three of their last four games, and both sides of the puck have been inconsistent. In the last two games, the first period has been good for them, and they just need to keep that momentum going throughout the game.

Best Bet: Over