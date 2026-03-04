Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings' extended road trip was ugly to watch at times, such as when Utah and Carolina crowned Detroit by three-goal margins. But the Red Wings earned points, the only thing that matters in a fierce race for playoff seeding in the NHL's Eastern Conference. The Red Wings will perform in their first home game since January in this Wednesday's faceoff versus the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. EST.

In light of the conference standings, Detroit's two-game homestand this week helps to show how the NHL regular season has magnified in importance. Long gone are the days when most of the NHL's teams got seeded in the Stanley Cup tournament. If the East's standings weren't jammed so tightly, a contest with Vegas followed by a visit from the Panthers could feel like a barrel of fun. In this season's scenario, a franchise can play its way out of contention quickly, increasing pressure on Detroit to win all the time.

The opposing Golden Knights' return from the international break was a sour one, including the Pittsburgh Penguins defeating Vegas 5-0 without Sidney Crosby in uniform. Vegas can relate to Detroit's plight, being the early-season Pacific Division pacesetter that could still finish out of a playoff spot if everything goes wrong in March and April. Anaheim is on a hot streak, which could fly the Ducks well into first place.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+192)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-219)

Money line

Red Wings -131

Golden Knights +124

Total

Over 6 (-102)

Under 6 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on March 4, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights Betting Trends

Detroit is on a 0-4 streak ATS on home ice.

Vegas has won three of the last four meetings.

Home teams have won five matchups in a row.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

Defenseman Shea Theodore is day-to-day with an illness.

Right-winger Mitch Marner is day-to-day with an illness.

Right winger Mark Stone is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Goalie Carter Hart is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Right winger Jonas Rondbjerg is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Center Brett Howden is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Center William Karlsson is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out for the season with a hip injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

Detroit is among the only clubs to get a boost instead of a burden from the Olympics. Crosby was injured in Milan along with Kevin Fiala of the LA Kings. Jack Hughes' New Jersey Devils look almost as listless as the Winnipeg Jets, who are backstopped by a careworn Connor Hellebuyck. The Red Wings, by contrast, can boast lively contributions from international stars like Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and captain Dylan Larkin, who scored both goals in Detroit's 2-1 overtime victory in Ottawa last Thursday.

Vegas would make a more popular bet in Motor City if not for the Golden Knights' injury problems. It's one thing that pillars of the team like forward William Karlsson and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo are missing. It's another issue that Mark Stone, another Olympian who is looking the worse for wear, is "day to day" nursing an upper-body injury according to Rotowire. Stone scored 21 goals prior to the NHL break. Current injury reports show defenseman Shea Theodore and sniper Mitch Marner with the flu.