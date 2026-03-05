Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread, and Totals

The San Antonio Spurs will play their sixth Eastern Conference opponent in a row when they host the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. One of those five previous games came against the Pistons in one of the most entertaining, competitive games of the season, one that the Spurs held on to win 114-103. The rematch promises to be just as fiery as the original iteration, with both teams healthy and playing good basketball.

This game also concludes a ridiculously difficult stretch of play for the Pistons. Aside from playing the Spurs recently, Detroit has faced the Cleveland Cavaliers twice and the Oklahoma City Thunder once in the last 10 days, and will now have to deal with a tenacious San Antonio team once again. Guard Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren will obviously continue to be the focal point of this team, but an underrated factor, especially in this game, is the presence of backup center Isaiah Stewart. Stewart missed the first matchup because of a suspension, leaving the Pistons without a crucial defender in the paint when Duren hit the bench. Now, the Pistons will be fully manned and looking for a chance to avenge themselves.

Even with a full roster, any sort of vengeance is a remarkably tough prospect against a Spurs team that has won 12 of its last 13 games. Home-court advantage also looms large, with San Antonio's last defeat at Frost Bank Center coming in late January. The team's recent play has made it clear that center Victor Wembanyama is surrounded by potent scoring threats, with forwards Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie each leading the team in points in recent outings. Guards De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle help round out a lineup that has an argument for being the strongest in the league. Head coach Mitch Johnson's team has more than enough firepower to deal with Detroit on any given night, especially on its home floor.

Spread

Pistons +3.5 (-102)

Spurs -3.5 (-106)

Money line

Pistons +147

Spurs -155

Totals

Over 228.5 (-105)

Under 228.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Spurs Betting Trends

Detroit is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

The Pistons are 5-1 in their last six road games.

The under is 3-2 in Detroit's last five.

Despite their excellence on the scoreboard, the Spurs have only covered in three of their last six games.

The Spurs are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games.

The under is 4-1 in San Antonio's last five games.

Pistons vs Spurs Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

No injuries of note.

San Antonio Spurs

Harrison Barnes, F - Out.

