L.J. Cason Has Always Bet On Himself

This isn’t how L.J. Cason’s season was supposed to end.

This was supposed to be his time to be enraptured in the moment, to enjoy the rewards of his labor and journey, to continue his exponential development on the biggest stage. It was supposed to end on his own terms.

But in an instant, everything changed.

One moment, there’s the high of a regular season Big Ten Title and the giddiness of March basketball right around the corner, and the next moment, the tedium of almost a year’s worth of recovery.

One single moment, one single misstep, and the outlook of his next 9-to-12 months changed.

As soon as the MRI came back showing a torn ACL, a challenge more mental than physical materialized in Cason’s hands. Just like that, his lauded emergence was flipped to an anticipated comeback.

But Cason has always bet on himself, and he’ll have to go all in again.

***

He set his future in ink. On Aug. 3, 2023, Cason officially committed to play under Dusty May at Florida Atlantic.

Cason wasn’t a highly-touted recruit. He was a low three-star with no national ranking, coming in as the 26th best player in the state of Florida. He received plenty of mid-major offers, but most high-major programs were just “flirting” with him — a little feigned interest, but no offer.

Though he believed he was a power-conference talent, the options in front of him said otherwise, and that led him to Florida Atlantic’s doorstep in Boca Raton.

Cason knew — nearly from the moment he began his visit — that he wanted to play at FAU.

Well, he wanted to play for Dusty May, at least.

“I just knew it was the right fit,” Cason told Go Blue Detroit. “I liked the way (FAU) played basketball, their style of play. It was up and down, and they loved to compete. I went to a practice and it felt like a real game. I just thought it was a no-brainer to commit to him.”

Cason also knew that May was a dream hire for just about every high-major program looking to fill a head coaching vacancy. May’s name floated around as a top candidate for many teams in the 2023 cycle after he took his FAU squad to the Final Four earlier that year, but ultimately, May remained with the Owls. When he did decide to leave, though, he essentially had his pick of where he wanted to coach next.

And about eight months after Cason’s commitment, that’s exactly what happened. May left Boca Raton to take the head coaching job at Michigan on March 24, 2024, and with his guy gone, Cason decommitted from FAU a little over a week later.

With that, the future that Cason had been daydreaming about for the entirety of his senior year of high school was flipped on its head, and his recruitment was back open.

But one thing remained constant: Dusty May’s interest in Cason.

“Once I committed, (May) left. Obviously, there’s no contact until I get (released from) my (National Letter of Intent),” Cason said. “In less than two minutes after my contract was over, he called me and was like, ‘You can come to Michigan.’ I felt like it was a no-brainer.”

No-brainer or not, the decision wasn’t immediate. Cason took a visit to Florida on April 13, 2024, closely followed by a visit to Ann Arbor on April 15. One week later, he committed to Dusty May for the second time.

This time, there was no dissonance, and the result matched the belief: L.J. Cason was a power-conference talent.

“It’s always ‘bet on yourself,’ ” Cason said. “If I wasn’t gonna bet on myself I could’ve just stayed at FAU.”

***

Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Cason has a soft outward demeanor. He smiles a lot, and he’s quite polite in conversation. It’s not a facade, it’s who he is, and it’s a large factor behind his emergence.

“I think part of the reason he’s successful is that he has his emotions in check,” Steve Fitzgerald, Cason’s high school basketball coach at Victory Christian Academy told Go Blue Detroit. “He never complained to the refs, never showed any real outward emotion toward the opponent. That was one thing that separated him from a lot of other high school kids.”

During our interview, a pair of young fans approached Cason and asked for his signature on various clothing items. Still answering a question, Cason got up and happily obliged.

“It feels great,” he said of the encounter, sporting a wide grin.

But it’s not always smiles and autographs, because like most high-end athletes, Cason is also a competitor by nature. Not just against others, but against himself, too.

Cason took the SAT three times. By the second time, he had achieved a score good enough to allow him to play almost anywhere in the country. But he went back a third time, because he still had a fight to pick with the standardized test.

He had a goal score in mind, and there was no way he was going to allow that score to elude him. So he entered the treacherous waters of the testing room one more time, and he emerged clutching the score he wanted.

“He took that thing a third time when nobody else in the right mind would have done it,” Fitzgerald recalled, chuckling. “When he puts his mind to something, there’s very little that can get him off that track.”

***

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cason’s bet that he was a high-major caliber player cashed, but he wasn’t in Ann Arbor simply to be on the team, he was there to be on the court in big time games. With Dusty May’s revamped roster, though, the path to playing time was overgrown.

Entering the program alongside him were two veteran point guards in Tre Donaldson and Rubin Jones, as well as two more guards in his freshman class. Four-star Justin Pippen — son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen — was the prized catch, and fellow three-star Phat Phat Brooks was playing just a couple of hours away from his home town.

In short, there wasn’t an excess of minutes to throw around, and Cason, at least on paper, didn’t figure to be a part of the rotation much at all. But basketball isn’t played on paper, and Cason maintained his unwavering belief that this was exactly where he belonged.

“(May) definitely said it was going to be a lot of competition,” Cason said. “I look at everything as an opportunity. But I thought I belong in a high major regardless, so I didn’t really see nothing of it.”

It didn’t take long for an opportunity to present itself. With Jones and Pippen both battling injuries early in the season and Brooks’ offensive limitations, Cason earned significant early-season looks as a backup point guard.

In the season-opener, Cason scored 14 points to go along with his three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Sure, it was a 101-53 blowout over Cleveland State, but Cason sure looked like he belonged.

As the season wore on, however, the Wolverines started to shrink their rotation, slowly choking Cason out of the main rotation. And once Pippen returned from his injury and Big Ten play heated up, Cason’s role was eliminated almost entirely.

Almost every athlete has been stuck at this very intersection.

Some take a wayward turn. The easy way out is to throw your hands in the air, shrug your shoulders, and not change a thing. The harder, yet innumerably more impactful response is to take the hint and get better.

Cason’s belief that he belongs at this level won out again, and he chose the latter.

“I think every human being naturally, they make excuses,” Cason said about being phased out of the rotation. “I definitely made a couple of excuses at first, but eventually I locked in. I was just trying to get better every single day. Just play as hard as I can in practice and get better, work out two to three times a day. It worked out for me.”

There wasn’t instant gratification, but Cason eventually got another chance.

Michigan needed an offensive spark late in the season, and while he was still reigning in his abundance of talent, that’s exactly what Cason provided. With a newfound appreciation for getting an opportunity, he played his best ball in the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament, helping lead the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 appearance.

He entered the offseason with truckloads of momentum. He proved his worth in massive moments, scoring big time buckets in big time games.

With his confidence from his late-season surge alongside some heavy roster movement — Donaldson, Pippen, and Brooks all entered the Transfer Portal after the season, and Jones graduated — Cason was on a fast-track to a larger role.

***

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Wolverines came into the 2025-26 season with Cason squarely in their blueprints. They only brought in one other true point guard — North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau — so Cason immediately earned the backup point guard role, playing significant minutes off the bench.

For the most part, Cason was a high-energy, scoring spark plug as a freshman. He was an electric player to watch skip through the lane, but his playmaking chops were slightly underdeveloped. If he was going to play significant minutes as a lead guard, that needed to change.

That’s where Cadeau comes in.

Ever since he entered the college ranks, Cadeau has been one of the best playmakers in the country, and there’s endless film of him proving it. For Cason, that film provided a textbook.

“I learned a lot from Elliot,” Cason said. “I watch his film every day, just learning how to be a point guard. His IQ is on another level that I’ve never seen before, like sometimes he makes passes that I can’t see.”

Cason is an information sponge, and claims he has learned valuable information from just about everybody in the Michigan program — from May and the coaching staff all the way down to the walk-ons and student managers.

With an offseason of work under his belt, the sophomore jump was obvious and steady.

A timid point guard is no good, but neither is an overzealous one. Cason found the happy medium. In situations where he used to be out of control, he was poised. In situations where he used to tense up, he was self-assured.

Cleaner reads. Crisper passes. His confidence grew. Everything started to click for the 19-year-old.

“A coach putting you out there, allowing you to play through mistakes, it gives you another level of confidence,” Cason said Feb. 24, three days before his injury. “So I think my confidence is at an all time high. Even now just Dusty believing in me and playing me in big time games and stuff, it just makes it even more.”

In the month of February, Cason was in full bloom. In eight games off the bench, he averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, all while shooting 57.4% from the field and 53.8% from three.

On Feb. 11, his 18-point outburst almost single-handedly fueled Michigan’s 16-point second-half comeback on the road against Northwestern, and his 14-point performance against Minnesota propelled the Wolverines to a win which clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

The former three-star FAU commit was a major contributor on what many metrics consider the best team in the country, and he was just a sophomore.

The national media was paying attention, too, as beloved CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein lauded Cason as “the best backup point guard in America.”

Even Cason, who has believed in his own prowess every step of the way, had to admire the significance.

“I would never have thought that I would play for the number, what is it, No. 3 team in the country right now,” Cason said, flashing another smile. “I never thought I’d be playing for it, let alone actually contributing, so I’m loving it.”

***

It happened on a hustle play, or so it’s speculated. Neither the doctors, Dusty May, nor Cason himself know exactly how or when it occurred.

With 55 seconds left in the first half against No. 10 Illinois on Feb. 27, Cason tipped a long defensive rebound high into the air. He sprinted down to the other end of the court to retrieve it before dropping a between-the-legs dime to freshman guard Trey McKenney.

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. cleaned up McKenney’s missed layup, but on the baseline Cason had gone down awkwardly and came up limping.

He was taken out of the game, and went to the training room to complete some tests, all of which he allegedly passed. He briefly reentered the game in the second half, scoring a tough layup, but he began to limp again and was promptly taken out of the game for good.

The next day, the team announced that Cason would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The bright lights and cheers raining down will have to be swapped for long hours of rehab and recovery. The early-morning shooting practice now becomes physical therapy and evaluations. The longing to make a massive play becomes a longing to take the hardwood at all.

Indeed, it’s a harsh reality. The game of basketball provides high mountains, but with towering peaks come deep valleys.