Michigan Outlasts Iowa In Defense-Centric Thriller

It took until the final possession, but the Wolverines ultimately prevailed despite their many self-inflicted wounds.

In a Big Ten thriller, the No. 2 Michigan men's basketball team (28-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) took down Iowa (20-10, 10-9) in Iowa City by a final score of 71-68.

For both teams, the first half was a defensive showcase — or it was an offensive calamity, depending on perspective. Iowa applied intense pressure on Michigan's perimeter ball-handlers, and they were unable to shake loose for much of the first half.

The Hawkeyes were extending the Wolverines' offense out past 30-feet away from the basket, mitigating the size discrepancies on the interior. As a direct result of the pressure, Michigan turned the ball over 10 times in the first 10 minutes of play.

When they did get the ball close to the basket, the Wolverines were having ample success, but they gave away too many possessions for that success to translate to the scoreboard.

Iowa's offense wasn't performing much better. Just as it has been for most teams, Michigan's size and athleticism proved to be quite the roadblock. For a 10-minute stretch, the Hawkeyes shot 3-for-18 from the field, unable to capitalize on the Wolverines' missteps.

Michigan made 50% of its shots compared to Iowa's 35.5% in the first half, but since Iowa got nine extra chances, both teams ended the period with 11 made field goals.

As a result, the first 20 minutes of play had granted no separation to either squad, and the teams entered the locker rooms deadlocked at 30-30.

If the first half's offensive performances resembled a steep hike, the start of the second half was more of paved-sidewalk stroll.

Michigan made five of its first eight shots, with sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg leading the charge. Iowa kept pace, making four of its first eight. While the Wolverines opened up a 43-37 lead, the Hawkeyes came right back and knotted the game up at 43-43 with 13:23 to play.

Iowa even took a 46-43 lead, but its seven fouls in the first eight minutes of play were a massive problem. From the 12-minute mark onward, the Wolverines shot free throws on every foul. This not only presented Michigan with more scoring opportunities, but it forced Iowa to be slightly less aggressive on defense.

The free-throw line proved to be the Wolverines' best friend. They consistently worked their way to the stripe as they regained control of the game, and those free-throws along with a couple of point-blank looks helped them open up their largest lead of the game at 58-51 with 7:14 left to play.

Michigan even opened the lead up to 10 points, but a banked-in 3-pointer, a layup, and a couple free throws was all it took for Iowa to rattle off a quick 7-0 run, jumping right back into the game. And with under two minutes to play, an emphatic Iowa dunk tied the game at 64 apiece.

Mara was the Wolverines' go-to guy down the stretch. His late-shot clock mid-range heave dropped in to tie the game at 66, and he finished a tough lob out of a timeout to give Michigan a 68-66 lead with less than a minute to play.

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was the hero on defense, flying in from the backside and collecting a block to turn away a point-blank look from the Hawkeyes. With 23.1 seconds left, Michigan had possession and a two-point lead, but it once again turned the ball over.

It was Gayle once more saving the day, however, walling up on a drive and collecting a massive steal with 8.1 seconds left on the clock. From there, the Wolverines won the free-throw battle, and a last-second Hawkeyes heave came up short.