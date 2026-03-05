Rutgers vs No. 8 Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Preview

Rutgers heads to East Lansing on Thursday night, looking to play spoiler against a surging Michigan State squad chasing history. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. EST at the Breslin Center, with the Big Ten clash airing on FS1.

The Scarlet Knights (12-17, 5-13 Big Ten) arrive with a bit of momentum, having won three of their last five games, including a 69-65 road victory over Maryland on Sunday. Tariq Francis led the way with 19 points, continuing a hot stretch where he has averaged 19.1 points over his last 10 outings. Despite a disappointing overall record, Rutgers has proven dangerous, nearly knocking off the Spartans in an 88-79 overtime loss back in January.

No. 8 Michigan State (24-5, 14-4 Big Ten) enters on a four-game winning streak and is fighting for a triple-bye in the conference tournament. The spotlight is firmly on sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who needs just six assists to pass Magic Johnson for third on the school's single-season list. Fears leads the nation with 9.1 assists per game and scored 21 points in Sunday's win over Indiana.

The Spartans' defense ranks third in the Big Ten, allowing just 66.3 points per game.

Spread

Rutgers +19 (-104)

Michigan State -19 (-103)

Moneyline

Rutgers +1732

Michigan State -3841

Total

Over 141.5 (-101)

Under 141.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on March 5, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Rutgers is 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games.

Michigan State has won nine of its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in seven of the last nine Rutgers matchups.

The total has gone under in all five of Michigan State's games in March.

Rutgers is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven matchups against Michigan State.

Michigan State has won eight straight home meetings with Rutgers.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Injury Reports

Rutgers

Lino Mark, G — Questionable.

Gevonte Ware, C — Questionable.

Baye Fall, C — Out (hand).

Michigan State

Divine Ugochukwu, G — Out (foot).

Rutgers vs Michigan State Predictions and Picks

"Michigan State comes into this matchup on a four-game winning streak, and they will be at home for this game. The Spartans are shooting 47% from the field and they have allowed 64 points or fewer in three of their last four. Rutgers has won three of their last five games, but they are just 5-13 in Big Ten play .... and they have allowed 79+ points in two of their last three. I think MSU will win easily, but this is a tough spot with Michigan up next, so I will take the points with Rutgers." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

"The Breslin Center is never an easy place to play, but Steve Pikiell is too good of a coach to have his team unprepared in this spot. The Scarlet Knights have quietly been competitive in this matchup, covering in three of the last four meetings with Michigan State. In their last game on Jan. 27, Rutgers actually led by 12 points with under 10 minutes to play before eventually falling in overtime .... With the line sitting near 20 points, Rutgers should be able to keep this game close enough to cover." — Drew Phelps, Sportsbook Wire