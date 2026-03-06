Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings of 2025-26 are expected to have a goaltending corps, not a single netminder that the club relies on. That's being put to the test as Detroit gets set to host Florida this Friday at 7 p.m. EST.

Detroit was out-goaltended by the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, allowing just 25 shots yet losing 4-3 in overtime to an injury-riddled club in the Red Wings' first home game in 33 days. Netminder John Gibson's absence due to a minor injury caused Detroit's betting stock to fall prior to that faceoff, but spectators probably expected that the 12-win Talbot would put up more of a fight versus the Knights.

Friday's opponent faces no angst over its goaltending with Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes. However, the Florida Panthers are otherwise "in trouble" as confessed by Matthew Tkachuk in interviews going into the Olympic break. The two-time-defending Stanley Cup champions have somehow fallen into the cellar, dropping five games behind the Eastern Conference's final wild-card position currently held by Boston.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+178)

Panthers +1.5 (-209)

Money line

Red Wings -145

Panthers +131

Total

Over 6 (-100)

Under 6 (-111)

Note: The above data was collected on March 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers Betting Trends

Detroit has a four-game losing streak on home ice.

The Red Wings are 3-1 in the previous four meetings.

The Florida Panthers have dropped four straight games.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Goaltender John Gibson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

Left winger Jonah Gadjovich is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Seth Jones is on the injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Right-winger Cole Schwindt is on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Center Aleksander Barkov is out for the season with a knee injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers Predictions and Picks

Gibson is likely to return to the lineup soon. The starting netminder "took the ice on Wednesday morning" according to Helene St. James of USA Today by way of Yahoo Sports UK. Sebastian Cossa of the Grand Rapids Griffins will hope to make the most of his call-up to the Red Wings after acing most of the regular season in the minors. But with Montreal and other Atlantic Division rivals hoping to pass up the 35-20-7 Red Wings in March, the franchise still needs Talbot to improve on his ailing .890 save percentage.

The Red Wings and the Panthers will meet again next Tuesday after not encountering each other since last Oct. 15. Unheralded forward Mason Appleton scored twice as Detroit walloped Florida 4-1 in only the fourth game of Motor City's 2025-26 regular season. At that time, it seemed as though the Panthers were in a championship hangover. Tkachuk's club fell into a protracted slump after a brief flourish in autumn.