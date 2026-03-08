Michigan Conquers Michigan State, Picks Up 19th Big Ten Win On Senior Night

The Wolverines have had the Big Ten regular season title wrapped up for over a week, but that didn't make this matchup any less meaningful. When the Wolverines and Spartans meet, its always significant. This game was about pride.

The No. 3 Michigan men's basketball team (29-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) wrapped up its dominant Big Ten regular season with an intense, physical win over No. 8 Michigan State (25-6, 15-5), winning by a final score of 90-80.

The first half went about as expected.

Both teams had bundles of energy straight from the tip-off, and that led to some uncharacteristic early possessions, especially for the Wolverines. They missed their first seven shots from the field, lacking any distinct direction on the offensive end — Michigan State's pressure and energy on defense proved to be effective, at least in the early going.

The Spartans didn't take full advantage of Michigan's less-than-ideal start, however, because they were having problems themselves. The Wolverines' length on the interior forced Michigan State into low-percentage looks, ultimately helping to weather the storm.

After the first media timeout, the game transitioned from being merely physical in nature, to being chippy. Spartans star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was the first assailant, kicking junior guard Elliot Cadeau between the legs and picking up a technical foul. Michigan wasn't innocent, either, as junior center Aday Mara shoved Spartans forward Carson Cooper on a rebound and earned himself a tech, and freshman guard Trey McKenney knocked the ball out of Michigan State's hands on an inbound to earn a Class B technical.

Both sides were doing everything they could to be as disruptive as possible, even if that meant participating in a some extracurriculars.

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg did a lot of the scoring for the Wolverines. He finished the first half with a game-high 19 points, knocking in three 3-pointers to will his team forward.

The first half ultimately yielded little separation, with the halftime score sitting at 42-41 in Michigan's favor, and the stage was set for a second-half dog fight.

And a dog fight is exactly what ensued.

The pace to start the second half was more accelerated than the first, which resulted in more consistent scoring. Sophomore guard Morez Johnson Jr. joined Lendeborg in double-digit scoring, cashing in a couple of easy looks in the paint, and Lendeborg himself continued his electric afternoon, hitting another 3-pointer and finishing a powerful reverse dunk.

The Spartans were hot from the field themselves, though, and they briefly gained control of the game with 13 minutes to play, taking a 61-57 lead following a flurry of scoring led by Fears and forward Jaxon Kohler.

It seemed that losing the lead was the kick in the pants that the Wolverines needed, because they responded with an 14-3 run to flip the score to 71-64 in their favor with just under eight minutes to play. McKenney topped off with eight straight points on his own.

The scoring significantly slowed from there. Over the next four minutes, Michigan state drew within three points at 73-70, but Lendeborg, for the fifth time in the game, knocked down a huge three-pointer to extend the lead to 76-70 with 3:27 remaining.

Out of the final media timeout, Lendeborg found Johnson for an emphatic lob, then, off of a Spartans miss, Mara found Johnson streaking down the floor. Johnson drew the foul and split the pair of free throws. With that, the Wolverines had a 79-72 lead with less than two minutes to play.

Michigan stood strong, and the Spartans had to resort to fouls in the final minute. The Wolverines calmly handed business down the stretch, earning their first season sweep over Michigan State since 2018.